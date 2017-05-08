Gwen Stefani has been facing rumors claiming she’s pregnant or engaged for months but so far, she does not appear to be either.

Over the weekend, after enjoying an afternoon of ice skating with her three kids on Friday, Gwen Stefani was seen arriving to a church service with her family with no sign of a baby bump or engagement ring.

On May 8, the Daily Mail shared photos of the 47-year-old singer walking into her Los Angeles church in a short denim skirt and knee-high boots. According to the report, Gwen Stefani had all three of her children, including 10-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo, in tow.

“[Gwen Stefani] was wearing her trademark pale foundation, making her bright red lipstick pop out even more, and she accessorized with a red Chanel purse,” the outlet revealed to readers.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani’s oldest son, Kingston, seemed to take a page out of Shelton’s book with a camouflage-print T-shirt and matching pants.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, wasn’t photographed with her at the church but as the Daily Mail pointed out, he reunited with the group later in the day for a lunch date at a deli.

Throughout the past week, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been spending tons of time as a family, which has only added to the speculation regarding their potential plans for their future.

On Friday, as the Daily Mail shared days ago, the happy couple was photographed with Stefani’s two youngest boys, Zuma and Apollo, at an ice skating rink.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015 just months after splitting from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. At the time, as their millions of fans will recall, Stefani and Shelton were mid-production on the ninth season of The Voice.

Although Stefani and Shelton appeared together on The Voice Season 7 as well, things between them didn’t turn romantic until after their splits.

“I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell,” Shelton told Billboard of his divorce from Lambert. “Gwen saved my life… Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces.”

According to Shelton, he will never forget the moment he informed Stefani and their other co-stars on The Voice that his marriage had reached its end.

“I won’t forget that day,” he said. “I looked over at [Gwen Stefani] — who I didn’t really know — and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, ‘Wow, she feels super bad for me!'”

As he later found out, Gwen Stefani was going through a divorce from Rossdale at the same time and ultimately, the couple bonded over their breakups.

“Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m wondering if she feels the same about me,” he recalled.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship began, they’ve faced rumors of pregnancies and engagements but thus far, they have yet to confirm either piece of news. Instead, as fans have seen online, the musicians continue to poke fun at the ongoing speculation into their romance as they remain focused on their show and spending time with Stefani’s family.

To see more of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and their co-stars, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, don’t miss new episodes of The Voice Season 12 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]