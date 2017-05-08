‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 13: Fans Miss The Cornelia Marie, But Did Josh Harris Hint Possible Season 14 Return?

The thirteen season of the Deadliest Catch premiered nearly a month ago, but something has been missing. It seems like there is plenty of drama and adventure, including the challenging search for crab during the era of climate change, a possibly terminally ill crew member on the Summer Bay, and some of the usual fireworks between Sig Hansen and Jake Anderson. While fans are enjoying these great stories, there is still something missing. Why isn’t the Cornelia Marie on this season? How is it possible to go a season of this popular Discovery Channel show without a member of the Harris family?

Deadliest Catch star Josh Harris reveals his brother Jake had his skullDeadliest Catch star Josh Harris reveals hi… https://t.co/TD3stLaQGD — Sun Video (@SunVideo) November 17, 2016

Back in October, the Inquisitr reported that Josh Harris took to Facebook to announce that the film crews on the Deadliest Catch boats were going to start another season–minus one ship. The Cornelia Marie. This was a Discovery Channel decision. He explained that this was not a financially motivated decision. Harris did not offer any further possible explanation.

“I am here today to set things straight in regards to the filming of Season 13 of Deadliest Catch. The Cornelie Marie and her crew are making their way out to the fishing grounds today. We do not have a camera crew aboard this king crab season. This was not our decision, and it was not made by the owners nor the captains of the Cornelia. This was not a dispute over money, this was simply a decision made by production Discovery. They have creative control over pretty much everything that airs on Deadliest Catch, and we respect that.”

Although Josh first made this announcement last fall, right before fishing season started, fans are just beginning to realize that the Cornelia Marie is not on this season. Yet, could the status of the Cornelia Marie for the Deadliest Catch Season 14 change?

The Cornelia Marie from "Deadliest Catch" out here in Seattle!! pic.twitter.com/wVuHr51tkz — Kale Kanaeholo (@kalekanaeholo) April 15, 2017

On the Deadliest Catch: F/V Cornelia Marie Facebook page, one fan went right to the source and commented. So, it was a bit of a surprised when Jessica Robinson Gilham wrote “I just noticed you aren’t on the this season of Deadliest Catch!?!?!?”

The wording of the response was something quite intriguing. Josh Harris often posts videos on the page, and it appears that either he is writing his own posts, or someone close to him is writing on behalf of him. Either way, the response was written in a very Josh-like manner.

“A year off isn’t so bad, stay tuned for next season…you never know who might appear.”

Does this mean that Captain Josh Harris, Captain Casey McManus and the rest of the Cornelia Marie will be back on the show?

The past eight months have been quite dramatic for the Harris family. In October, Josh announced that the Cornelia Marie was no longer on Deadliest Catch. In November, Jake Harris was beaten and left for dead by two swindlers. Before Christmas, their grandpa, Captain Grant Harris, the father of the late, great Captain Phil Harris, died. The drama did not end there.

Dam!! Former ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Jake Harris arrested for car theft – NY Daily News https://t.co/GCL7RfJrl4 — Elliott Neese (@CaptElliott) April 25, 2017

Just a couple of weeks ago, Jake Harris was arrested for robbing a car and possession of drugs. He had gone out on a road trip to Arizona with an unidentified woman. One morning, while she was sleeping at their hotel in Phoenix, Jake took off with her car. She then called the police and claimed her vehicle was stolen. They found Jake at a nearby gas station, and he was arrested for car theft. In addition, he had some Xanax and meth on his person, which, he admitted to police, was for his personal use. Jake was charged with automobile theft and drug possession. There has not been any update since this was first reported.

Fans who have begun to watch the lucky 13 season of Deadliest Catch have already noticed that the focus has been on the fishing problems of Sean Dwyer and the Brenna A, mercurial Captain Jake Anderson commandeering the Saga and Wild Bill’s new boat the Summer Bay and the opioid addiction of Nick McGlashan, who tried to pass it off as cancer. What is a surprise is that old favs like the Time Bandit, with soon-to-be-retiring Johnathan Hillstrand has been noticeably absent from most episodes. The return of the Cornelia Marie would make a lot of people happy.

Do you miss the Cornelia Marie on this season of Deadliest Catch? Do you think the Cornelia Marie will return next season?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]