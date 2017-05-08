Chrissy Metz Fires Back At Haters Who Slam Her Latex MTV Awards Dress, Gets Support From Her TV Brother

Chrissy Metz doesn’t care what you—or anyone else—thinks of the dress she wore to MTV’s Movie & TV Awards. On Sunday, Metz took the stage at the annual awards show in a custom red, Jane Doe Latex dress with pleated cap sleeves and an A-line silhouette. The dressmaker even tweeted a photo of the This Is Us star wearing the custom piece. Latex dresses have been making the rounds in Hollywood, with stars like Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj wearing form-fitting latex frocks.

But Metz received backlash for the dress. Some MTV fans slammed Chrissy’s outfit, saying the outfit made her look “like a red rubber ball.” Another viewer wrote that the bright red dress made Metz look like “a bonus pack of Twizzlers.” And another person wrote that Metz is beautiful but that “her stylist should be fired.”

Whoever styled Chrissy Metz really has it out for her, got her out here looking like a red rubber ball. #MTVAwards — M (@wtvmollie) May 8, 2017

@ChrissyMetz is a beautiful woman. Her stylist should be fired. This is sad. #MTVAwards — Mercedes Sharp (@m_danielle3) May 8, 2017

But Chrissy Metz wasn’t having it. Metz fired back at haters who slammed her ensemble, reminding them that she’s in charge of what she puts on her body.

“For the record, I wear what I want, when I want,” Chrissy tweeted after the live broadcast Sunday night. “News flash it’s MY body. #thankstho.”

For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's

MY body. #thankstho — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) May 8, 2017

And for every hater, there was a fan (or a TV brother) who praised Chrissy Metz and her rockin’ red dress. Chrissy received plenty of positive support from fans who thought she looked gorgeous in the latex piece. Chrissy also got a sweet shout-out from her TV little brother, played as a young boy in the 1980s by Parker Bates, who said her dress was “on point.”

You looked beautiful @ChrissyMetz and I thought your dress was on point????????????????and I know my fashion! https://t.co/qHEXtA0Y8j — Parker Bates (@Parker_Austin_B) May 8, 2017

Chrissy Metz previously told Yahoo Style she refused to bow down to stereotypes about plus-size people.

“A lot of designers won’t work with plus-sized people, period, and I know a lot of plus-size women feel like they have to avoid jewel tones or color in general, but I love bold colors,” Metz told Yahoo.

“I am not going to pick only black just because I am a plus-size girl. Hopefully, it will encourage other women [to follow suit].”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Chrissy Metz has made headlines for an awards show ensemble. Earlier this year, Metz was set to wear a Christian Siriano custom design to the Golden Globe Awards. The 31-year-old designer offered up two gorgeous dresses for Metz to choose from for her big night, and E! News even went behind the scenes to Metz’ dress fitting with the famous designer and got a sneak peek at an embellished, red dress and a flowy teal gown. But at the last minute, Metz showed up at the Globes wearing a purple Nathan Paul number.

“[Nathan Paul is] a new designer,” Chrissy later told Glamour. “I had a couple choices for dresses, which, wow, I didn’t think I’d have—what an honor. And I just was like ‘I want to feel comfortable, I love purple, why the hell not?’ It spoke to me.”

At the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Chrissy Metz presented the Best Duo Award with her TV dad, Milo Ventimiglia. Metz hit the stage in the latex dress paired with ballet flats and statement earrings. Chrissy had some fun on stage with Ventimiglia, who refused to break from his This Is Us character during their presentation. After Milo called Chrissy “princess” and reminisced about how “these MTV awards were a little different in my day,” Metz called him out.

“What are you doing?” Chrissy asked her co-star. “Like, I know that I play your daughter, but you’re only three years old than me!”

Chrissy Metz and her TV dad presented the Duo award to father-daughter duo Hugh Jackman and his Logan daughter, Dafne Keen.

Take a look at the video below to see Chrissy Metz at her dress fitting earlier this year.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]