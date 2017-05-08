‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast, And Everything You Need To Know

Game of Thrones will return in 2017 for its seventh and penultimate season on HBO. Now heading towards its conclusion, the seventh season of Game of Thrones will undeniably be its biggest yet, but what do we know about the new season?

When will Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere?

Fans of HBO’s fantasy drama will already be aware that previous seasons of Game of Thrones have always typically aired in either March or April. However, according to Den of Geek, the show’s seventh season will air considerably later this year, on July 16. The show’s creators claim that delay will give them more time to film the seventh season in more appropriate weather.

“We’re starting a bit later because at the end of this season, ‘Winter is here’ – and that means that sunny weather doesn’t really serve our purposes anymore,” showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss confirmed. “So we kind of pushed everything down the line, so we could get some grim gray weather even in the sunnier places that we shoot.”

Filming for the upcoming season concluded in February, with Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the hit show confirming on Instagram that she had finished filming for the “mindblower” new season.

How many episodes will there be in Game of Thrones Season 7?

As aforementioned, Game of Thrones’ seventh season will premiere considerably later than previous seasons. But it’ll also be considerably shorter. According to Digital Spy, the seventh season of the HBO fantasy drama will be just seven episodes in length, that’s in comparison to the usual ten episodes. Season 8 in 2018, meanwhile, will consist of just six episodes.

That being said, whilst the show’s final two seasons will be shorter, the total time spent filming will be more than that for a ten episode run. With that in mind, actor Iain Glen promises the season will be more epic and “more extraordinary” than ever before.

Is there a trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7?

HBO released the first official trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7 back in March, however, it wasn’t the full trailer that many fans were expecting. Instead, the clip followed Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), and Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) making their way to their respecting thrones.

The first full trailer for each new season of Game of Thrones is typically released a couple of months before the premiere of the new season. With that in mind, the first full trailer is expected to be released in the coming weeks, or even days.

Which cast members are returning for Game of Thrones Season 7?

The show’s lead actors, Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), Lena Headey (Cersei), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime) all signed on to the seventh season back in 2014. That being said, their contracts don’t necessarily mean that their characters will make it to the end of the upcoming seventh season.

For example, back in 2014, it was claimed that Natalie Dormer had also signed on to the seventh season, however, her character Margaery Tyrell was killed off at the end of the sixth season.

In all, it looks like all of the characters present following that aforementioned Season 6 finale will make some sort of appearance in the upcoming season, however, as Game of Thrones fans will know, that’s no guarantee of their survival.

Game of Thrones Season 7 will premiere on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, and each following Sunday thereafter.

