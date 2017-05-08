FKA Twigs Trashes Wedding Plans With Robert Pattinson, Asks ‘Who Told You?’

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have been engaged for quite some time but the news of them getting married has not yet been revealed to any of their fans and followers. Many media reports from the past allegedly claim that Pattinson’s unresolved issues with his Twilight movie co-star Kristen Stewart comes in between his personal life and holds him to marry the singer with whom he has been involved with for a long time.

During FKA Twigs’ earlier interview with the Sunday Times as recently reported by EUR Web, when it was asked the Spanish-English singer about her wedding plans with Robert, the “Give Up” singer stated that she is not prepared to talk about her personal life with the media.

“Who told you I was getting married? You might read somewhere I’m a monkey and it doesn’t mean I am,” (referring to racist online comments), adding that she’s “not prepared to talk about my private life. I don’t really understand the fascination.”

Tahliah Debrett Barnett, who is known by her stage name FKA Twigs, confirmed in April 2015 that she was romantically involved with Robert Pattinson, whom she started dating in September 2014. Ever since the couple’s engagement, FKA Twigs has not been shy about showing her true feelings for Robert. The “Two Weeks” singer also talked about the baggage that came ever since she started dating the Twilight movie actor.

During her earlier interview with USA Today, FKA Twigs opened up about her relationship with Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend.

“I really enjoy the fun of putting something out and people liking it or hating it or talking about it, but vacuous attention, it feels disgusting. It’s like a hangover. It’s weird, I know that’s not really because of me or what I’m doing, the positivity that I get from (my relationship) makes the more challenging aspects … very worth it,” she said.

Apart from the official statements about their personal lives, there were many speculations in the delay in their marriage that has surfaced online in the past few years.

An earlier highly cited article from In Touch revealed that after spending a year together, FKA Twigs and Robert have decided to end their relationship. The separation between the couple was predicted a long time back, especially that the two have been followed by a lot of miscommunication, added a source.

“[She] isn’t the girl for him. She’s very jealous and he was sick of having to explain himself,” the insider added. “He’s still young and just decided he wasn’t ready to settle down.”

Apart from this, a report from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggested that the delay in Robert’s marriage with FKA is because of Kristen Stewart.

According to the online outlet, Pattinson still remembers the moments he spent with his Twilight movie co-star. An insider revealed to the outlet that Twigs and Pattinson are polar opposites, and he still finds himself thinking about his ex-girlfriend.

“Rob says that he is still in love with Twigs, but he is not in love with the idea of marriage anymore. He is hoping for a very long engagement. Rob told pals that he misses the wild life he had with Kristen. Twigs is her polar opposite, which is part of the reason Rob loves her, but he can’t help but miss all of the spur-of-the-moment things that he used to do with Kristen.”

There was no official comment on Celeb Dirty Laundry’s claim at that time. However, many media outlet reported that things are going great between Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs.

As of this writing, it is still not officially revealed when FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson will get married. Keep checking this space for the latest celebrity news.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]