Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi’s Plans After ‘The Bachelor’ Revealed: Both Are Quitting TV!

Nick Viall was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars last week, and fans are now wondering what’s next for the hunk and his fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi. The Bachelor Season 21 leading man recently said that after DWTS, he’ll be done with reality TV, but somehow people are not convinced.

After his time on DWTS, Viall told Life & Style Weekly that he’ll ditch reality TV for good. He insists he wants to live a more low-key lifestyle, as opposed to the one he had during the time with The Bachelor. This means “no helicopter rides, no bungee jumping, no scuba diving” for him.

Viall is not the only one thinking about living a life away from the cameras and flashing lights but Grimaldi as well. The couple said that they have “zero plans” to do more shows, ET Online reported.

Grimaldi confirmed to ET’s Lauren Zima at the Race to Erase MS Gala on Friday about how she’s going to focus on other projects not related to television.

“Yes [I’m done with reality television]. This is the first reality TV show I did [and] this is the first season I watched entirely. I’m going to be focusing on other things in the near future.”

Viall joined in the chat confirming as well that he doesn’t want to do more TV projects and that he is “certainly done with anything Bachelor-related.” Still, the 36-year-old reality star was grateful enough for his time during the dating competition show. Viall also shared how he had fun with DWTS but was sad that it had to come to an end.

“It was definitely a bummer. I had so much fun doing it, and Peta [Murgatroyd] was such a great partner and [Grimaldi] was so supportive.”

Vanessa echoed his sentiments saying that she also felt sad when he was eliminated. The brunette shared how she had to hold back her tears when Nick had to say goodbye to the show.

But even now that he has put away his dancing shoes, Nick still has something to get busy with– his grooming line The Polished Gent, the ad for which was officially launched on Thursday. The Polished Gent has been around since 2016 and according to Allure, it is a men’s grooming business that includes supplies for hair and skin care. Nick is still happy now that he has time to focus on his business instead of juggling it with his entertainment career.

As for Vanessa, she will be heading back to Montreal for a bit after deciding to move to Los Angeles to be with Nick. He will also be joining her in Canada to meet her family. Grimaldi will be focusing on the launch of her new charity, which she had mentioned on The Bachelor live special. Details of this charity have yet to be revealed.

Apart from the non-TV-related projects that the Nick and Vanessa are planning to do, they are also focused on making sure their relationship works. Grimaldi admitted that things were not easy in their relationship even after Viall’s time on DWTS.

“I think even throughout the process of Dancing with the Stars, we still made our relationship a priority. We’re still very busy.”

She added that they will always focus on prioritizing their relationship and then their jobs and careers even after the cameras stopped rolling. One of the things that the couple enjoys doing together is cooking. A couple of times, Nick and Vanessa gushed about each other, especially their time in the kitchen. Nick revealed how they like to spend some downtime cooking and enjoying a movie. Vanessa, on the other hand, recently posted a photo of her fiancé on Instagram, showing him shirtless while cooking dinner for her.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]