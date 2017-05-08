’13 Reasons Why’ Reviews: Zara Larsson Explains Her Controversial Post About The Series At The 2017 MTV Awards

13 Reasons Why reviews are flooding the internet as the controversial Netflix series received a thumbs up for a second season, which was followed up by the release of a teaser from producer Selena Gomez.

The show, which was based on Jay Asher’s best-selling novel with the same title, has definitely made a mark after tackling several societal problems including suicide and rape. In fact, it made such an impact that celebrities who talked ill about it were immediately bashed on social media.

One of these stars who received ire from the Twitter community is Zara Larsson, who was criticized for her now-deleted tweet about the show.

“13 Reasons Why is mehh, don’t @ me,” she wrote.

Now, the show has proven itself good enough to have a Season 2 and Zara seems to be backtracking on her words as she explained what she really thinks about the show on Sunday night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“I voiced my opinion about it on Twitter. I didn’t watch the whole thing when I said that,” she said at the event per a report from Teen Vogue.

“It is very, you know, a touchy subject. It’s very important, I think we definitely should speak more about mental health.”

On top of that, the 19-year-old Swedish singer applauded the actors and actresses in the Netflix Original series and added that she thinks the show “wasn’t bad.” Instead, Zara revealed that 13 Reasons Why“just wasn’t my cup of tea.”

Aside from Zara, there are several other celebrities who reacted to the show as featured in a previous report from Teen Vogue, including Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards who deemed the show as “one of the hardest things to watch.”

Despite thinking this, she still recommended that “every person going to school…should watch it,” since it tackled relevant matters involving the academe, particularly the problem of bullying.

However, Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser thought otherwise, noting how some scenes in 13 Reasons Why were extremely triggering for people who have thought about committing suicide or self-harm as well as those who have experienced sexual assault.

I would advise against watching 13 Reasons Why if you currently struggle with suicidal thoughts or self harm/have undergone sexual assault. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 18, 2017

On the other hand, Paris Jackson notes how both sides have a point, noting that there should be some precaution when watching the show for the victim side while further promotion as an effective preventive method on the bully’s side.

“Please only watch this show with caution and keep in mind that it may put you in a dark place,” she said at first, adding how 13 Reasons Why managed to deliver a message that could change people’s perspective on their social interactions.

“It really did a good job of showing how impactful words and actions can be to other human beings.”

The show is set for another 13-episode season by 2018, picking up from the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s suicide. According to Deadline, Hannah will still be central to 13 Reasons Why Season 2, although it will focus more on the characters’ quest for healing and recovery.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

And while the teaser clip was quite short, it tells fans who were able to watch and appreciate the first season that the show will deliver more details on what occurred after the Bakers got Hannah’s tapes as well as the actions of the 13 people on them.

13 Reasons Why is available for binge-watching on Netflix, starring Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker and Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]