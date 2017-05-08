Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Attend Pippa Middleton’s Wedding After First PDA

After last weekend’s first public appearance together at a polo match, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are both expected to attend Pippa Middleton’s wedding this month. Kate Middleton’s sister is exempting them to her “no ring no bring” policy, which was meant to keep the affair very intimate.

While Prince Harry and actress Meghan’s relationship has not been made official with a ring, the kiss they shared when they were spotted in public is the closest confirmation that they are a couple. The Suit star watched and cheered on Prince Harry as he played in the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England. Per Us Weekly report, after the event, Prince Harry was seen at the car park leaning in for a kiss with the 35-year-old star before sharing a loving embrace.

Meghan Markle spotted giving Prince Harry a good luck kiss before polo match https://t.co/aYKLBvEbef pic.twitter.com/vEnV8g9rDc — The Sun (@TheSun) May 7, 2017

The charity game is the first public event that the 32-year-old prince and Meghan attended together. The next one would be on May 20, when Pippa Middleton marries millionaire James Matthews. According to The Telegraph, Markle has now been invited to the wedding despite not yet being married nor engaged with Prince Harry. Although, Meghan may not be present at the ceremony at St. Mark’s church in Englefield, England, but she will be able to attend the evening party afterward, according to People.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting more public with their relationship add fuel to the rumors that they will be getting engaged soon and a royal wedding will be on the horizon. The prince was known as a bad boy, sticking with his wild ways, and royal followers have been waiting for him to settle down. The royal family is reportedly in favor of the American actress for Prince Harry, who seems to have found in her the person who understands him on a deeper level.

Last month, Prince Harry allegedly flew to Toronto to spend the Easter weekend with his girlfriend, People reported. It explains why the prince was absent on Easter Sunday with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Princess Catherine and other senior royals at St. George’s chapel at Windsor castle for the royal Easter tradition.

While Markle is welcome to the royal family, many in the public don’t seem to treat her properly. Meghan and her family have experienced harassment from the press and social media trolls, which apparently was too much for the couple that the Kensington Palace had to issue an official statement on behalf of Prince Harry.

The statement, which was uncommon, was released a few months after Markle got into a relationship with the royal prince. It said that the Prince was worried about the safety of his girlfriend and was disappointed he couldn’t protect her. For him, it wasn’t right to treat Meghan that way, and their life is not a game. He hoped that through the statement, the media would stop making damaging coverage about him and Markle’s life.

Pippa and James’ wedding will be royal affair given the presence of Kate and Prince William, and the royal children, George and Charlotte, having a role at the ceremony. The 2-year-old Princess Charlotte will walk down the aisle with Kate as a bridesmaid while the 4-year-old Prince George will serve as a page.

The ceremony will be held on a private estate owned by the family of Richard Benyon MP, away from the public eye. The reception will be held at Pippa’s parents’ Bucklebury home.

[Featured image by Matt Dunham/AP Images]