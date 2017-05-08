Is Zac Efron Dating Alexandra Daddario? Actor Plants Kiss On ‘Baywatch’ Co-Star At The 2017 MTV Awards

Is Zac Efron dating Alexandra Daddario? The Baywatch actor seems to be very happy with her company during the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards as he steals a smooch from her!

The rumor mill about the 29-year-old High School Musical alum’s dating status seems to be a hot topic now that another hot gal is being linked to him after pop star Taylor Swift. This time, Zac’s actions spark speculations that he may have found happiness with his Baywatch co-star, Alexandra Daddario.

According to Cosmopolitan, those hoping to be on the other end of Zac Efron dating rumors may be heartbroken now that news broke about how he appears to be becoming more intimate with Alexandra.

The two was paired as an on-screen couple in the reboot of Baywatch where they co-star with Dwayne Johnson and seem to have hit if off right away as their chemistry in front of the camera leaks off-cam.

Happy Birthday @therock. Thanks for bringing us, the people, your hard work, honor and justice , every single day…and for your sexy eyebrows.

In fact, an insider allegedly told Hollywood Life that the pair had been “secretly seeing each other for months.”

“They had amazing onset chemistry [while filming Baywatch] and have been spending time together since the movie wrapped,” the source said, adding a little bit of detail as to what made them click thereby sparking rumors about Zac Efron dating Alexandra Daddario.

“She thinks he is super sexy, smart, hilarious, and loved working with him. He finds her to be an amazing actress and really intelligent.”

On top of that, the outlet’s source claimed how Zac finds her attractive simply because of where she lived and how that affected her disposition.

“Alex is a New Yorker, which attracts Zac too. He finds her to be sophisticated and more mature than most women.”

Rumors about Zac Efron dating Alexandra Daddario might have a bit of ground as Cosmopolitan recalls Alex’s previous interview where she admitted that she is attracted to the High School Musical alum.

“I actually did [touch his abs]. The first time early on I had to do a scene where I was with him and I had to touch his waist — I wasn’t prepared and an animalistic shock went through me like this sort of I don’t know, he is like not human,” she said at the time.

“He is something like Michelangelo carved. I have never seen a man like that… It’s incredible.”

Of course, the rumor mill about Zac Efron dating Alexandra Daddario may have already died down if the two have been acting a lot less like a couple as they were spotted doing some sly PDA not too long ago.

According to the Daily Mail, Zac snuck in a peck on Alex’s cheek during the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday evening.

“As they waited to present together at the awards, the pair got cozy backstage,” the outlet revealed, adding how the Percy Jackson star couldn’t help but share the scene on her Instagram.

@mtv movie and tv awards backstage shenanigans with @zacefron #SummerandBrody #Baywatch

Fans’ reactions to the photo ranged from heartbreak and jealousy to wonder, with one comment reading: “Lol the shenanigans of trying to get some? More power to both of you cause I ain’t got it like that haha.”

And then there’s this Instagram video from Zac.

A ???? from Summer made all the work that day worth it. ???????? #BeBaywatch #May26th @alexannadaddario

What she described as “backstage shenanigans” with Zac appears to be more like a confession about the real score between the two, don’t you think? Either way, sharing such an image over social media is sure to be deemed an answer to the question on Zac Efron’s dating status.

