Blac Chyna faced backlash after hosting a sexy pool party and posing in racy photos with porn legend Alexis Texas, it has been alleged.

On Saturday, Blac Chyna took some time away from her mommy duties and went all out in stealing the spotlight as she hosted the wild Sapphire Pool Party in Las Vegas. The sexy event brought together several guests, including one of the most famous booties in the history of the titillating industry: Alexis Texas.

The 28-year-old mother of two did not hold back in outshining the porn legend as she also put her famous post-baby figure on display. Blac Chyna posed for the cameras in her comfy white robe lined with lavish gold trim. Later during the event, the voluptuous vixen ditched her dressing gown and teasingly exposed her curves and derrière. The reality star completed her smoldering look with dazzling pink shades and a matching wig.

As if her sexy looks weren’t enough, the Rob & Chyna star also heated up the pool party with her playful display alongside Alexis Texas. The duo showcased their naughty and racy poses in several pictures. Blac Chyna did not shy away from expressing her admiration to the sexy star’s body. As shown in the photos, the Lashed Bar owner couldn’t keep her hands off the porn legend.

In one of the photos, Blac Chyna can be seen cheekily touching Alexis Texas’ behind as they posed on the red carpet. The reality star can also be seen cupping her hands on the porn star’s breast with her mouth wide open.

Alexis Texas recently won the “Most Epic Ass” in 2017 AVN Awards.

Blac Chyna and Alexis Texas’ recent sexy photos drew various reactions on social media. Many were quick to criticize Blac Chyna for being too racy despite having two young children. Some took to social media and pointed out how the reality star appeared to be a bad role model not only to her children but to others as well.

One user commented, “OMG! Go home and be a mom to your children! You are educated, you have money, why the trashiness still? Shake what the doctor gave you at home in front of your man, not the camera to post to the public.”

Another one pointed out, “Poor little Dream. That is all I can say. How sad. Blac was given a chance to leave her vulgar days behind with Rob, but apparently, she cannot.”

“And she is a mother…. not saying mums shouldn’t enjoy themselves but you can do it without embarrassing your children,” added another.

Recently, Blac Chyna took a short break from parenting Dream and King Cairo as she partied the day away with her friends on a yacht in Miami. The former stripper-turned-entrepreneur was accompanied by her friends, including model Lira Galore and hairdresser Kellon Deryck.

The reality star, whose relationship with Rob Kardashian remains unclear, was spotted getting cozy with her friend Kellon Deryck. Many were quick to notice how Blac Chyna and her male hairdresser seemed to be really comfortable with each other’s company. The two were even photographed holding hands while making their way to the dock.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian sparked rumors that they had rekindled their romance after briefly calling it quits in February. The two even recently spent a romantic date together, openly flaunting each other in public. However, the on-and-off couple hasn’t confirmed whether they are really back together.

On the other hand, while Blac Chyna is busy partying, Khloe Kardashian was off babysitting her 5-month-old niece Dream. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an adorable photo on Instagram showing her aunt-duties with the cute little girl.

“She’s the most precious girl! Dreamy dream???????????????? Auntie KoKo loves YOU!” Khloe captioned the snap.

She's the most precious girl! Dreamy dream ???????????????? Auntie KoKo loves YOU! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 5, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

[Featured Image by Raoul Gatchalian/AP Images]