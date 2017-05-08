Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick finally moving on from each other? Just a few days ago, 38-year-old Kardashian was spotted hooking up with boxer turned model Younes Bendjima. According to Kardashian, she is not dating him but she is hooking up with him.

Scott Disick, 33-years-old, was spotted hanging out having lunch at Nobu Restaurant on Friday with his rumored new girlfriend, 19-year-old British model Ella Ross. He was seen with the young and beautiful model just a few days after his ex-girlfriend, Kardashian, was spotted with her new hook-up, Bendjima.

According to US Weekly, Disick and Ross were also spotted stepping out to have a late dinner at Tao Asian Bistro. They celebrated Cinco De Mayo together.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been on-again and off-again for awhile now and have three children together including 7-year-old Mason Dash, 4.5-year-old Penelope Scotland, and 2-year-old Reign Ashton. According to Scott, it was funny when he proposed to Kourtney back in the day. He had the ring and showed it to her but they both decided to put the ring away and talk about it another day because of the media and other things going on. He said they never talked about it again. It must not have been meant to be with these two!

A close source states that although Scott has moved on with a model, Ella Ross, he is slightly jealous that Kourtney has hooked up with Younes Bendjima. If he is jealous of her moving on with someone else, how does he get to move on with someone else as well?

In fact, the source had this to say about Disick being jealous over Kardashian “hooking” up with someone else.

“For him, it’s fine to hang out with girls, but when Kourtney does, he pouts.”

The source then said that Scott is just being a typical guy. The source also said, “Kourtney doesn’t care what he thinks. She just thinks he is the last person who should have any opinions about who she is dating.”

During last week’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Scott brought a girl on the trip with the family to Dubai and Costa Rica. Kourtney didn’t know about it until sister Kim’s security guard called her and asked if a certain woman by the name of Chelsea was allowed in Scott’s room. Apparently, Scott invited another woman on the trip with his ex and her family as well as their three children. How awkward was that for the sisters? Why would Scott invite another woman on a trip with his ex-girlfriend and her entire family along with their three children? How rude!

Although Kourtney is “dating” Younes Bendjima, according to a close source, the two are not serious and are just “having fun.” However, that isn’t stopping Scott from getting jealous. It doesn’t matter what Scott thinks, according to Kourtney because she is going to keep “just having fun” with the ex-boxer, turned model Bendjima, and it is none of Disick’s business who she dates since they are not together anymore. In fact, Kourtney and Scott broke up officially in 2015 when Disick was caught with his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, while he was on vacation in the South of France.

What do you think about this? Do you think Scott has the right to be jealous over Kourtney dating someone else when he is dating someone else too? Do you think the couple has really moved on for good this time? Sound off with your opinion on this and let us know what you think!

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]