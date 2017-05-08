Box Office Report: ‘Guardians’ Smash, ‘Fate’ Hits A Milestone

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has officially taken the box office by storm with enormous “Marvel-sized” returns on an early summer release. Not only did the film out perform its predecessor, but it is on track to be one of the biggest performers for 2017.

In its first weekend at the box office, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 pushed out a mega-sized opening by claiming $145 million in the United States alone, according to Box Office Mojo. That is quite an impressive number when compared with how the first film in the Marvel franchise debuted at $98 million.

But Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 still has quite a long way to go if it wants to pull in the massive (and surprising) box office numbers of its older sibling, which landed at a total of $333 million in the United States and $773 million worldwide. It’s off to a pretty good start, though.

Review #4: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ is a laugh-rioting thrill ride ★★★½ https://t.co/RtG5srENGm pic.twitter.com/ClJcJP47Dg — Cultjer (@cultjer) May 7, 2017

In its first weekend worldwide, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 pulled in $282 million overseas at the box office. This combines for a worldwide box office total of $427 million. That more than doubles it production budget, which was $200 million. Movies like this are worth their weight in gold when the studios are looking for a return on investment at the box office, which seems to be the running theory for all Marvel movies.

Marvel fans can expect Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to land somewhere around $900 million worldwide when the film finally closes its box office run sometime at the end of summer. That will also include a domestic box office haul around an estimated $350 million or more.

The second highest grossing film at the box office this weekend is the 8th installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fate of the Furious. Although the film is falling quite a distance behind Furious 7 at the domestic box office, it has performed with stellar returns overseas.

At the domestic box office, Fate of the Furious has pulled in $207 million, which is a far cry from the $353 million that Furious 7 pulled in. It has been losing steam in its four week run as well, pulling in just over $8.5 million this weekend.

But Fate of the Furious is performing so well overseas that it is overshadowing the U.S. box office. It has already banked $951 million outside of the U.S., bringing its worldwide total up to $1.15 billion. So it is safe to assume that the franchise is poised to bring many more sequels and spinoffs in the near future.

The next films on the box office major earners list this weekend are The Boss Baby, How to be a Latin Lover and Beauty and the Beast. It should come as no surprise that family films like The Boss Baby and Beauty and the Beast would perform well. With so much mojo coming from films like that, it does seem like a pleasant surprise to see How to be a Latin Lover on the list with impressive second week earnings of $5.2 million.

The Boss Baby and Beauty and the Beast both pulled in $6.1 million and $4.9 million at the box office, respectively. For those who were unaware, Beauty and the Beast has been one of the biggest performing films of 2017.

Be a part of the movie event of the year ????Get tickets to see the #1 Movie in the World: https://t.co/OVfl7sKZVh pic.twitter.com/4m23OwV6hE — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) March 23, 2017

At the domestic box office, Beauty and the Beast has pulled in $487 million. Overseas, it has done quite a bit more with $698 million at the box office. That brings its worldwide box office total up to $1.18 billion and still rising.

Movie fans will see the release of other major films over the next two weeks, which includes King Arthur and Alien: Covenant.

