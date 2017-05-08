Song-Song Together Again, Ready To Team Up With Park Bo Gum

As romance speculations circulating around Song Joong Ki and his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye Kyo show no sign of going away, new reports reveal that the duo could be working on a secret project with fellow actor Park Bo Gum.

When your Girlfriend is mad at you and you don’t even know what you did???????????? #SongSongCouple #SongJoongKi #SongHyeKyo pic.twitter.com/QuTXMwQAOf — SongSong Couple (@ImagineSongSong) May 5, 2017

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, who have been linked as the Song-Song couple since the widespread craze about the 2016 TV series in South Korea, could be working on a new secret project together with Moonlight Drawn By Clouds actor Park Bo Gum.

The revelations have been made by popular South Korean director Chae Tae Hyun, who recently said that Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum have been secretly seeing him for acting advice, according to Soompi.

The reports of Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum meeting the director with scripts in their hands caused quite a stir among South Korean fans, who still believe Song Joong Ki and his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye Kyo are a couple.

With many believing that the Song-Song couple and Park Bo Gum could be working on Descendants of the Sun 2, Chae Tae Hyun said during his appearance on SBS’s Night of Real Entertainment that Song Joong Ki and his close pal Park Bo Gum go to him to discuss their future projects and to seek acting advice.

When you have a Clingy Boyfriend and you can’t do anything to stop him???????????? #SongSongCouple #SongJoongKi #SongHyeKyo pic.twitter.com/HuofaC3UTo — SongSong Couple (@ImagineSongSong) May 6, 2017

The director, however, neither confirmed nor denied rumors that Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, and Park Bo Gum could be working on the long-awaited sequel to Descendants of the Sun.

Chae Tae Hyun admitted that he’s puzzled as to why Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum – who the director says are “at a higher status than me” – seek acting advice from him.

With many Descendants of the Sun fans believing that Chae Tae Hyun could actually be involved in working at a sequel to the hit 2016 TV series, it seems that the director’s claims have been confirmed by Park Bo Gum himself.

Park Bo Gum, who is a long-time friend of Song Hye Kyo’s rumored boyfriend, Song Joong Ki, recently admitted to the media that whenever Chae Tae Hyun sees him, he “always gives me a hug” and “a lot of advice” that goes along with it.

While fans of Descendants of the Sun will have to wait and see if Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are ready to reprise their iconic roles in a sequel to the TV show – with Park Bo Gum being attached to the project as one of the new characters – it’s still unclear whether or not the Song-Song couple are together or if they keep in touch at all.

Despite the many times that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have publicly said that there is no such thing as the Song-Song romantic couple and that they are no more than just friends, Descendants of the Sun fans keep believing that the two are seeing each other in secret.

In a recent interview with W Korea magazine, Song Joong Ki spoke about his upcoming film Battleship Island. And although the 31-year-old actor made no mention of his rumored girlfriend Song Hye Kyo, fans of the Song-Song couple managed to find a reference to Hye Kyo, according to Allkpop.

While talking about how he would take advantage of his leisure time after finishing working on the upcoming film, Song Joong Ki said that he wants to rest for the rest of the year – and Descendants of the Sun fans were quick to speculate that the actor could mean enjoying his leisure time while spending more time with rumored girlfriend Song Hye Kyo.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images and nadiya_sergey/Shutterstock]