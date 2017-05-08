Scott Disick appears to be moving on with someone new after his ex, Kourtney Kardashian is revealed to be casually dating young model, Younes Bendjima. Following previous reports claiming Disick wasn’t too happy with the news, he made headlines with his reported young fling, Ella Ross.

As reported by People, Disick, 33, was seen leaving TAO Asian Bistro after dinner in West Hollywood, California on Cinco de Mayo, Friday. Earlier that day, the pair was spotted having lunch together at Nobu Malibu, the report continued. But this wasn’t the first time that Disick and Ella were seen hanging out.

Late in April, Ella Ross partied with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex at West Hollywood, Mail Online reported. A couple of days prior, the blonde bombshell was seen in the passenger seat of Disick’s car. Sources revealed that the 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star picked the British model from Casa Del Mar and both headed to Beverly Hills Hotel. Reportedly, they spent three hours inside the hotel.

Based on the reports, it appears that Disick and Ross have been hanging out more often. So who is this lady who’s catching Kourtney’s baby daddy’s attention lately?

Ella currently lives in Los Angeles, California but as per Hollywood Life, she hails all the way from Sussex, England. She’s relatively new to the Southern California scene but she already got to party at spots frequented by celebrities including KUWTK stars, like the Soho House and Chateau Marmont.

Ross studied Fashion Bags and Accessories Design at London College of Fashion, according to ASOS. Impressively, the young fashionista also has her own brand named Ella Ross London. She is now working as a personal stylist and that makes her pretty well connected. She is friends with England’s socialites Lily Fortescue and Lottie Moss. She already has over 20,000 followers on Instagram and this will likely increase now that her name is tied with Scott. There’s also the fact that her Instagram is composed of sexy selfies.

Although Scott Disick’s new gal pal is working to make sure that her clients become gorgeously fashionable, she also gets to model from time to time. The former model has posed for brands such as Boohoo, ASOS and Missguided. She was signed to the same model agency as supermodel Kate Moss, which is Storm.

Ross is 19 years old, which makes her the same age as Kourtney’s sister, Kylie Jenner. She reportedly dated Made in Chelsea’s Jaime Laing. A photo of Ella surfaced on Laing’s Instagram in 2014. However, not much has been heard about their rumored romance since then.

At Coachella last month, Ella slayed a Wild West-inspired outfit featuring Daisy Dukes denim. She grabbed attention when she posted the photo on Instagram.

It remains to be seen what the real score is between Scott Disick and Ella Ross. Disick hasn’t given a comment regarding the rumors. In the new episode of KUWTK, however, he was under fire for bringing a mystery girl named Chelsea to the Costa Rican trip with the family. He got some side action with this girl and the Kardashian sisters were furious about it. Scott’s secret didn’t stay for long and he had to come clean during an awkward dinner with the family.

Kim, in the episode, admitted that she has been rooting for Scott and Kourtney to get back together, but apparently, it’s not happening.

“I always had his back. I always thought like, ‘Oh, they’re going to get back together.'”

Scott and Kourtney started dating in 2006 and had an off-again, on-again relationship. The couple shares three kids together. Scott initially wanted to propose to Kourtney back then but was put off when she had a different view on commitment and marriage. In 2015, their split was confirmed.

