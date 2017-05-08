‘Dance Moms’ Star Nia Sioux Talks New Song ‘Dance (Just Rock),’ Working With Cheryl Burke

Dance Moms star Nia Sioux has just released a new song titled “Dance (Just Rock).” In a new interview, the 15-year-old reality star talked about her up and coming music career and what to expect on Dance Moms Season 7. She also shared her experience working with Cheryl Burke, who replaced Abby Lee Miller on the show.

Early this week, Nia Sioux released the music video for her brand new single, “Dance (Just Rock).” According to her, the song has an “old school vibe” to it, reminiscent of songs by Ciara and Janet Jackson.

Being part of a group for so long, Sioux told Celeb Mix that she was nervous to be the center of attention this time around. Even though this is all new to her, she admitted that it felt good to be doing something different from Dance Moms.

“I was definitely nervous to release new music. I was doing it all on my own without the other girls on the show so I was a little shy to post at first. I was used to being part of a group and being in the background. Releasing music on my own was a big step in becoming more independent and confident,” she shared.

So excited to announce that my new single “Dance (Just Rock)” is coming out May 4th and is available for preorder now!!!! Head to the link in my bio and preorder the song ???? A post shared by Nia Sioux (@niasioux) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

During the interview, Nia Sioux also talked about the next season of Dance Moms. Even though the season has yet to premiere, fans of the hit Lifetime show know that Season 7 is bound to get even more dramatic than ever. With Cheryl Burke replacing Abby Lee Miller and Chloe Lukasiak returning, there is definitely a lot to look forward to in Dance Moms Season 7.

“Season 7 has a lot of surprises – more than usual. It is like a rollercoaster! We had the incredible opportunity to work with many different choreographers and I learned so much,” Sioux shared.

The Dance Moms star also teased that the choreography might be different from what fans are used to in Season 7. Given that the elites are in their teens now, it’s not that surprising if they were given a more mature routine. Sioux also said that they had done some of the best dances this season.

Girls may come and go in the show but Sioux said that she managed to maintain a good relationship with her former and current co-stars. She shared that she had an instant connection with most of the girls and considers them as her sisters. The Dance Moms star said that she still kept in touch with the “OG girls,” Chloe Lukasiak and sisters Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler.

“I will always consider them my life long friends. I do not remember a time when I did not know them,” she said

The music video for my new song “Just Rock” is out now! Head to the link in my bio and watch! Tag a friend below that makes you want to dance till you can't dance no more ???????? A post shared by Nia Sioux (@niasioux) on May 4, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

As for working with Cheryl Burke, Nia Sioux said that she’s happy to have the Dancing with the Stars pro as her mentor. Even though Burke has only been in a couple of Dance Moms episodes, Sioux said that they learned a lot from her.

Back in March, Abby Lee Miller did not mince her words when asked about her replacement. The former Dance Moms star told E! News that she would love to see someone with a career like Burke handle the stress she faces on the show each day. The ALDC coach, however, believed that Lifetime and the Dance Moms producers would not have Burke go through what she has experienced to prove a point.

“I think everybody will be on their toes. I think that Lifetime will pour a ton of money into advertising because they want to prove that I was nothing and I was nobody and they saved me,” Miller said.

What do you think of Nia Sioux’s new single, “Dance (Just Rock)?” Are you excited for Dance Moms Season 7? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]