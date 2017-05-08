Asap Rocky thinks Kendall Jenner is the full package, according to Hollywood Life. The pair has only been hanging out for a few short weeks, but he’s already head over heels for the model/reality star.

“He’s crazy about her,” the source revealed to the publication.

The same source alleges that Kendall Jenner feels the same way about the rapper.

Kendall loves that he’s established in his career, has a life of his own, and a circle of friends that are very different to hers.

The source continued. “There’s no gold digging or opportunism going on. They have a really strong mutual respect for each other and their relationship is extremely healthy. Kendall and Rakim are really excited about building a future together, and they are in a really good place.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Asap Rocky and Kendall Jenner got quite cozy during Coachella. Even though Kendall Jenner was still facing backlash for her failed Pepsi ad, the model was able to find solace being in Asap Rocky’s presence.

Kendall started rapping to A$AP’s song ‘F—-‘ Problems,’ and A$AP was laughing at her She took the big Gucci goggles he was wearing off his head, put them on and started dancing.

There has been no official relationship announcement, but it looks like things may be heading in that direction.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together and are getting more serious. They’re as close to officially boyfriend/girlfriend as they’ve ever been. They have a lot in common and connect over both being in the fashion world,” a source told People.

Hollywood Life also reported that Kendall Jenner and Asap Rocky have been trying to keep their relationship safe from the media.

“They didn’t want to start out under the media glare, so they vowed to take it easy, and to limit the amount of times they were seen in public together, in addition to steering clear of any joint red carpet appearances,” the source told Hollywood Life.

They started realizing they really have something special, a very strong connection and bond, and they’re now both fully committed to being in a monogamous and serious relationship. They’ve started upping the amount of time they’re seen out with each other, and they will be making red carpet appearances together in the future.

That said, it is still not clear if Kendall Jenner and Asap Rocky have made things official, or if they ever will.

“Kendall’s still not exclusive with anyone, but she’s definitely been showing more interest in A$AP,” a source revealed to People. “She’s just having fun and not taking anything too seriously with anybody right now.”

Kendall Jenner has a history of engaging in short-lived romances. The model has also been linked to Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Julian Brooks and Ashton Irwin and Chris Brown. Time will tell if Kendall Jenner’s relationship with Asap Rocky will last. Of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan, Kendall is easiest the most private. That said, she’s not afraid to engage in a little PDA if she’s comfortable with the person.

