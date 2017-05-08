Will Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Children Cause A Reunion? Actress ‘Moving Closer’ To Ex, Report Says

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children seem to be becoming the center of their universe as latest update on the estranged couple’s current standing suggest that the actress is “moving closer” to him for them.

Recently, rumors about Angelina is getting married to another man started circulating online, leading many to believe that she is moving on from Brad. On top of that, people have been talking about how the actress is planning to buy the famous Cecil B. Demille mansion which was thought to be in preparation for the rumored wedding, as reported by Hollywood Life.

However, a more recent update on the matter posted by Mirror UK revealed that the actress actually made the $25 million offer to get the six-bedroom pad in Los Feliz in order to bring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children closer to the actor.

“Angie is interested in moving closer so it will be easier for the kids to see Brad. She lives in Malibu, a long commute for the kids,” Mirror UK’s source revealed.

“It’s a perfect family home.”

Aside from having six bedrooms which is perfect for her big family, the famed L.A. mansion has 10 bathrooms and a spacious backyard complete with a swimming pool.

Should the procurement of the property push through, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children are in for a treat since the luxury pad located in the Laughlin Park enclave of Los Feliz it is less than two miles away from his home.

According to TMZ, the abode is also considered one of the best residences in L.A., built in 1913 and was home to famed director Cecil B. DeMille until his death in 1959. The outlet also noted the stellar neighborhood which features neighbors such as Casey Affleck, Ellen Pompeo, Natalie Portman, Will.I.Am, Lauren Graham, and David Fincher.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children have become the focus of their parents’ divorce since one of them—15-year-old Maddox—was the reason why the actress decided to pulled the plug on their two-year marriage.

Last year, Maddox had an alleged altercation with Brad which prompted a social services investigation on physical abuse. However, the 53-year-old actor has since been cleared of the charges.

According to an insider speaking with E! News, the supposed “altercation” was just a “typical argument” between a parent and his children. Another source described it as “the kind of disagreements that sometimes occur between teenage boys and their fathers.”

But while there was closure in that case, the actor’s recent GQ Stylecover story interview provided more details on what transpired inside the family as he opened up about his drinking problem and how it “ripped” his family apart, specifically Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children.

Announcing: Brad Pitt in America's National Parks for the summer issue of GQ Style. Link in bio to see all 3 covers. [???? @ryanmcginleystudios] A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 2, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called,” he said, speaking for the first time since the divorce.

“It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

At the time, he also talked about getting help and starting with his alcoholism therapy.

“I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children seem to be making the most out of what they have as the UN Ambassador brings 10-year-old Shiloh and eight-year-old Knox to the Renaissance Fair in California for some fun time.

According to The Sun, the mother-of-six was spotted with her two kids at the fair after news about Brad’s GQ interview emerged.

During the trip, the kids enjoyed the costumes, the booths, games, and the food as they were seen munching on corns on the cob and turkey legs.

[Featured Image by Junko Kimura/Getty Images]