‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Billy Flynn On Chad DiMera, Hope Brady, And Going To Greece

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Chad DiMera is going after a mysterious amulet that is cursed. It is in Greece, which is also where Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) has taken Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and baby Holly. In an interview, Billy Flynn talked about the storyline and mentioned that Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) follows Chad overseas. What did the actor have to say about what is coming up next?

On Friday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Chad and Kate (Lauren Koslow) spoke about the amulet. Even though it is rumored to be cursed, Chad doesn’t care and is determined to get his hands on it. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Billy Flynn discussed the storyline. The youngest DiMera seems to be not caring about consequences. It is similar behavior to when Chad thought Abigail died. He gave up on life and started doing reckless things. In a way, he has lost Abby again, which is causing him to make unwise decisions.

“I think that Chad is lost and looking for things to take his mind off the problems in his life. He’s not listening to Abby or anyone else. Chad’s literally trying to create trouble for himself, just for the sake of doing it.”

On Days Of Our Lives, Chad DiMera was warned that the amulet was cursed. However, he doesn’t really take it seriously and does not care. Right now, Chad thinks that “life sucks” and has lost his wife. It is part of the reason why he is going after the amulet no matter what the consequences might be.

DOOL spoilers reveal that Hope Brady will follow Chad to Greece. She learns of his plan and has chased him down to prevent him from making a huge mistake. However, Chad is not interested in changing his mind. Flynn said that Chad just wants people to leave him alone.

Eventually, Chad gets his hands on the amulet. However, he lies to both Hope and Andre (Thaao Penghlis) about having the object.

“Even if you took Deimos out of the scenario, I think Chad is looking for things to latch onto to hold his attention. He’s trying to figure things out, but he’s going about it in the wrong way.”

Chad and Hope are not the only ones traveling to Greece on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers tease that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will also go there to rescue Nicole and baby Holly. He managed to get Nicole’s baby and take her to an airplane that is waiting. However, when Eric goes back for Nicole, he ends up facing Xander.

This storyline is interesting because of the history between Eric and Nicole. They were romantically linked at one time. Then, Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) and Nicole got together. They were about to be married when Eric drove after drinking and Daniel was killed in the accident. Nicole has never forgiven him for it. Greg Vaughan talked about the situation with Soap Opera Digest.

“Eric is trying to find peace within himself. He believes if he can be of help to people that he has hurt, such as Nicole, it will also help him.”

What do you think of what Billy Flynn had to say about Chad DiMera going to Greece to get the amulet? Can Hope Brady stop him before it is too late? Will Nicole Walker forgive Eric Brady if he can save the mother and child from Xander on Days Of Our Lives?

