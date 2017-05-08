Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky Dating, Couple To Go Public With Their Relationship Soon?

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky are reportedly ready to go public with their relationship soon. A new report revealed that the two have gotten very serious as of late and are even thinking about their future together.

According to Hollywood Life, Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky realized that their connection is “truly special” to hide. Insiders close to the couple revealed that Kendall and A$AP have a very strong mutual respect for each other and their careers. It was also said that they truly love one another and were not using their relationship to advance their careers.

“There’s no gold digging or opportunism going on. They have a really strong mutual respect for each other and their relationship is extremely healthy. Kendall and Rakim are really excited about building a future together, and they are in a really good place,” the source shared.

We still have no clue when Kendall and A$AP would be making their public debut as a couple but the site said that the two are making plans to appear on the red carpet together. Even though pretty much everyone knows they’re dating, the source revealed that Kendall and A$AP vowed to “take it easy” at first.

The site also claimed that Kendall Jenner might have found the man she could settle down with. She also appreciated that A$AP Rocky has an established career and could hold his own. It also helped that they have a different set of friends so she doesn’t feel smothered in the relationship. On the other hand, A$AP also had nothing but kind words for the Vogue cover girl.

“[He] thinks she is the full package — smart, beautiful, successful, and pretty chill. He’s crazy about her,” the source said.

better talk nice A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

In a separate report, Hollywood Life revealed that Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky actually had a very casual relationship in the beginning. Although they were dating, they did not know where it was heading and didn’t want people to get involved right away.

“They both wanted to take it slow and keep it casual at the beginning, which makes sense considering their age and crazy hectic work schedule. They didn’t want to jump straight into a relationship, and they also loved keeping everyone guessing,” the insider said.

However, after a year of dating, Kendall and A$AP are now ready to take their relationship to the next level. The source close to the couple revealed that the two are fully committed to a monogamous and serious relationship. Even though there have been public sightings of them in the past, the site claimed that they are planning to get even more even visible in the future, as well as make red carpet appearances soon.

GET A JOB A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

Early this week, an insider confirmed to Life and Style magazine that Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky have been dating for over a year now. The rapper was said to be a good influence on the model as he tries to keep her grounded. Even though they haven’t been vocal about supporting each other’s careers, the insider revealed that Kendall made an effort to attend his concerts, and he, too, would also go to her fashion shows incognito.

“Kendall would slip into his concerts, and he’s gone to her fashion shows, but they’ll usually have secret meetings when he’s in the studio. They also spend time hanging with their mutual friends,” the insider revealed.

However, fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians who wanted to see Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky’s relationship play out on television may be in for a disappointment. The insider revealed that since the two are not dating for publicity, they wanted to keep their relationship low-key.

Tell us! Were you surprised to hear about Kendall Jenner dating A$AP Rocky? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]