New Trailers Revealed for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’,’Wonder Woman’ and ‘It’ at 2017 MTV Movie Awards

The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards had everything from a great red-carpet entrance for everyone involved, to a series of long-awaited movie trailers to help liven things up. Sunday’s awards show gave us new looks inside of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Wonder Woman and a remake of the 1980’s horror classic, It.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

After Tom Holland did an onstage flip looking for Zendaya’s affections, viewers were first treated to the newest trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Holland is back as Spidey and will join the Marvel Universe for his first full-feature film alongside Robert Downey Jr, the movie is set to be in theaters on July 5th and is directed by Jon Watts.

“You’re the Spiderman!” Here’s your first look at a brand new @SpiderManMovie clip, exclusively from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/KAUYYlXz6E — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

In the clip Peter Parker’s friend catches him sneaking in his window and says, “You’re the Spiderman….from Youtube!” That opening clip is followed by flashes of footage from the movie that include flying scenes with Ironman, and on-screen scenes of ‘the Vulture’ flying (Michael Keaton plays the Vulture but is not directly shown in the clip). Spider-Man: Homecoming is one of the most awaited movies of the summer, and comes out July 4th weekend which is typically the top grossing weekend of the year for films.

Recently there was some controversy surrounding the time-frame for how long Spiderman would stay in the Marvel Universe.

Wonder Woman

Perhaps the most exciting character currently in the DC Universe is Wonder Woman, played by the stunning Gal Gadot. The new Wonder Woman movie has most comicbook fans, and movie fans alike, desperate for the film’s June 2 release date. Most will agree that the Wonder Woman character was literally the best thing in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Gadot was in attendance at last nights show and gave an award to fellow Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel.

Check out the brand new trailer for @WonderWomanFilm, exclusively from the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/PfoXW0ti9g — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

The Wonder Woman trailer was much longer, and a lot more revealing than the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer was. Gadot and Chris Pine look to have very good screen presence together and the film at least looks to be the best thing DC has put out this side of the Christian Bale Batman movies. It should be interesting to see how Wonder Woman does at the box office in comparison to Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, which brought in $872.7 million worldwide but didn’t get the best reviews. Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jones and is two hours and twenty-one minutes long.

It

In the 1980’s there were more actual scary movies that made your skin crawl in fear, or just simply made you feel creeped-out as you watched. One could say that now a days all we see is gore when it comes to any similar types of movie genres. True horror has been gone for years, minus the once in a ‘blue-moon’ type of situation where a ‘one-hit wonder’ type of film pops up. The fact that the movie It is being remade with new-age effects and CGI should make die-hard horror movie fanatics happy as the king of horror, Stephen King, has one of his adaptions renewed. It will debut on September 8th and is directed by Andrés Muschietti, it stars Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher and Finn Wolfhard.

Don’t turn off the lights during this brand new clip of "IT" from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/2rTf7HcATO — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

Those that hate clowns should probably just go ahead and skip It, as it’s sure to freak you out even further. The clip doesn’t give much insight, but the story appears to be almost exactly the same as the book with Pennywise the Clown back at it again. With a release date in September, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on previews in the theaters this summer for more on It.

[Feature Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]