RHOA Reunion Part 4: Phaedra Parks Exposed As A Liar, Reality Star Started Drugging Rumor About Kandi Burrus

After a season-long roller coaster ride, Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast member, Kandi Burrus has finally been vindicated! Phaedra Parks has finally been exposed as a liar. The Real Housewives of Atlanta four-part reunion wrapped tonight, and the viewers finally found out who started the rumor that Kandi Burrus attempted to drug and rape cast member, Porsha Stewart.

Earlier in the season, Porsha Steward confronted Kandi Burrus and claimed that she’d heard that Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker tried to drug her, in an attempt to take advantage of her. All season long, Porsha has maintained that she believed that Kandi tried to drug her.

Of course, Kandi Burrus denied the slanderous claims and maintained that she would never do something like that. Despite the fact that Porsha remained adamant that she believed such claims, the origin of the rumor was never made known. Tonight, however, it was revealed that Porsha Stewart heard the rumor from none other than Phaedra Parks.

When Phaedra tried to talk her way out of the hole she’d dug for herself, by claiming that she’d simply repeated something she’d heard, Porsha was quick to correct her statements. Porsha Stewart quickly turned the tables on Phaedra, proclaiming that Phaedra is the one who started the rumor.Porsha also claimed that Phaedra explicitly stated the rumor to her on three separate occasions.

Phaedra Parks sat mostly motionless, following the reveal, causing Porsha to get even more riled up.

“I just want to know when you were going to stop the all the madness,” Porsha asked Phaedra. Phaedra didn’t respond.

“Do you understand how you have me looking in these streets? And how she looks?” Williams pleaded to her friend. “This is not right. I would never lie on somebody and say something like that. I trust you as a friend. There’s nothing that I think you could tell me that would hurt me or damage somebody else … You had all these opportunities to tell me the truth!”

Following the reveal, Kandi Burruss was visibly upset. The singer-songwriter’s emotions got the best of her, and she burst into tears, as she tried to articulate her anger about the situation. Her voice was shaking, and her husband, Todd had to console her.

Do y’all know people would was under my comments saying #KandiAKABillCosby? Do you think that s— is f—— cool?” she said before storming off the stage in tears. “Y’all know how much I care about my business and my brand. We throw shade, whatever. But drugs? … Drugging somebody while drinking and taking them home is rape. Y’all accused me of being a f—— rapist. That is crazy.

Eventually, Kandi Burruss had to leave the stage to compose herself, which prompted the rest of the cast to follow her.

Though Phaedra didn’t’ initially admit to spreading the rumor, she did admit to repeating what she’d heard.

“I shouldn’t have repeated it … I screwed up,” she said. “I’m sorry Porsha … I didn’t know if it was true or not … If something would have happened to you, I would have been a bad friend.

Porsha Stewart was also upset. Steward repeated several times that she felt that Phaedra had used her as a “pawn.”

When the ladies returned to the stage, Porsha continued her rant about how she feels Phaedra made her look.

“You have to understand how f—– up this is and how f—– up I look, standing by your side and holding you down because that’s the type of friend that I am,” she told Parks. “My heart is sunken right now. They never said nothing to deserve no s— like that and you know that,” she added.

Even though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been rumored that Phaedra Parks will not be returning for the new season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Only time will tell is this is true or not.

What do you think of Phaedra Parks’ lies? Do you think she should be fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta? You can sound off in the comment section, below!

