‘Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’ Adds Rocket Raccoon, Details Taking This ‘Marvel’ From Past Entries

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite has seen quite a bit of information over the past few weeks.

With one of Capcom’s most recognizable games looking to be different from the rest, is it safe to say that Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite will take the game back to its original roots? Capcom may have just that in mind.

According to a report by PvP Live, it appears that Capcom wants to take the game in a different direction from its counterparts. We’ve seen the game grow with features and new gameplay mechanics since its origin, but Capcom’s plans might be taking a detour and simplifying its game.

We’ve already seen a graphics change and story push in Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite. Villains Sigma and Ultron have joined forces to destroy all organic life, and it’s up to the most iconic characters in the Marvel and Capcom series to take them down. The characters on the roster include Mega-Man, Chris Redfield, Thor, Hawkeye, Captain America, and The Hulk. While this is undoubtedly only a few of the characters included, there’s more to Infinite than what we’ve seen before in terms of the story’s importance.

Producer Chris Evans had this to say in regards to Capcom’s upcoming fighter.

“We’ve always had an amazing fighting game over the past 20 years, but it’s been very light on story,” Evans began. “For the first time now we’re going to tell this story, explaining how the worlds came together.”

It goes without saying that stories for fighting games are generally lackluster. This isn’t to say that some titles don’t have great tales, but it’s the gameplay and meta that are the most focused on. This time around, Capcom wants to put the value in the game’s dialogue and events.

Evans continued, discussing Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite and its already different appeal.

“We’re trying to push it away from its predecessors. We’re keeping the DNA of the Vs. series, like the air combos, but at the same time creating something unique and original. Visually, we’ve moved to Unreal Engine 4. We’ve got a more cinematic direction with the visuals. You look at it and you immediately know it’s a completely new game separate from the previous.”

Chris continued, detailing the differences in the Marvel Vs. Capcom games.

“MvC2 had this 2D style, which was cool. MvC3 went to 3D and had a toon-shaded style, which completely separated it from the previous predecessors. This time, we still have over-the-top effects, but we’re pushing the graphics to make them feel modern and cinematic… For all those reasons, we decided to call it Marvel vs.Capcom Infinite instead of 4. 4 sounds like just an extension of 3.”

Whether you’re a fan of the old or new versions of Capcom’s fighter, there looks to be key elements that will hold something for all parties involved.

Among the push for better story, Capcom is also adding new characters into the Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite world. In a report by GameSpot, we see that Rocket Raccoon has been added to the roster. While he was a playable character in Marvel Vs. Capcom 3, he looks to be as violent and stubborn in the newest installment. There was only a glimpse of Rocket Raccoon’s true ability, though fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy series can also witness Groot getting in on his Super move.

The Infinity Stones included in the game have also been shown off. Various effects seem to take place at different degrees with each stone, offering a more robust choice of how players can engage opponents. Whether you want to trap the opponent or speed up time, it’ll be interesting to see how players combine characters and stone abilities.

