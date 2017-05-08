Kim Kardashian Covers Up After Body Is Criticized? North West Sports $240 Coat From New Kids Line On Outing

Kim Kardashian covered up in a long fur coat on an outing with her daughter after her body was harshly criticized when unretouched bikini shots of her hit the web. North West looked stylish by her mother’s side, sporting a $240 jacket from Kim and Kanye’s new kids’ clothing line.

Covering up, Kim?

Kim Kardashian wore a modest outfit out in Studio City, California with her daughter North, compared to the thong bikini she was wearing last week in Mexico with her friends.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a pair of tight black jeans and a low-cut black top but covered up her backside with a long black fur coat, Daily Mail reported.

Last Nights Look ???????????? @TheRow Coat x @AnthonyThomasMelillo Top x @ShopRedone Jeans x #YEEZY Boots A post shared by STYLE ICON. (@kimklookbook) on May 7, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Kim paired the outfit with some over-the-knee suede boots. The mother-of-two hid behind a pair of dark oversized shades and wore her hair stick straight.

The 36-year-old was headed to a birthday party for a friend at a bowling alley.

Kim and North at bowling Alley for Ray Romulus 35th birthday party last night (May 06) #KimKardashianWest #NorthWest A post shared by Kim Kardashian Army (@kimkardashianarmy) on May 7, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Kardashian has been receiving a ton of backlash ever since unretouched photos of her rear end in a thong hit the internet. People lashed out at the reality star for seemingly Photoshopping basically all of the images her fans see of her.

Fans began unfollowing Kardashian and calling her a “fake” for previously Photoshopping her cellulite and flaws, according to Radar Online.

Many people body-shamed the reality star and mother-of-two for the way her body looked in the revealing thong bikini.

“UGLY, VOMITING.”

That ass ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashiann) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Insiders claim that Kim was “crushed” after getting so harshly criticized.

“Kim Kardashian a** look gross in a bikini and not being photoshopped lol.”

Showing off her unretouched body on the beach for paparazzi to snap was apparently a “huge eye-opener for her, she sees that so many people are so vicious and it has really hurt her feelings.”

“Kim is really upset by what people are saying.”

@kimkardashian in Mexico ???? Milf ✔ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West ???????? (@kimkardashianvida) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Just before Kim went on her Mexican getaway trip, she was being praised for flaunting her tiny body, wearing a bra top and tight leggings to dinner.

YASSS The Most Hottest Queen ???????????????????? @kimkardashian Out in Los Angeles (April 18, 2017) Last Night Outfit Goals ✔ Hair ✔ Queen ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West ???????? (@kimkardashianvida) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Perhaps the backlash is what caused the reality star to wear a long fur coat in the California spring weather.

Like mother like daughter.

Meanwhile, North West was showing off a new jacket. Kanye’s daughter sported the new $240 jacket from the Kardashian’s new Kid’s Supply clothing line, featuring a dark embroidery on the back that reads “Calabasas.”

North looked stylish like her mother in a pair of tiny combat boots and twin buns in her hair.

Kim promoted the new clothing line on Instagram on Saturday with North in the same jacket but displaying the reverse orange side.

The jacket is the most expensive item in the 16-item children’s clothing collection.

#Inspo TheKidsSupply.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 5, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Do you think Kim Kardashian is covering up after she was criticized so harshly for showing off her body? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com]