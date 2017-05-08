Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris Jackson, May Play His Ex, Madonna

Paris Jackson likes being the daughter of Michael Jackson, but she might not want to kiss a doppelganger of her father for a role in a movie.

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, has grown up in her father’s shadows, and her new career has MJ fans putting her name forward to star in a role as her father’s ex-girlfriend: Madonna.

About her rapidly evolving celebrity spotlight, Paris Jackson did an interview in late April. This was after she appeared on an episode of the Lee Daniels television show Star on the Fox network and landed an IMG modeling contract.

At the time, Paris Jackson acknowledged in an interview with Vanity Fair that she might be famous because of her father, Michael Jackson, but she declared she wanted to be a celebrity “on her own terms.”

Michael Jackson is still an international celebrity since his death in 2009, and his daughter taking on the role of being a celebrity is a delight to MJ fans. For example, in addition to appearances, modeling contracts, an upcoming movie role, and television roles, Michael Jackson fans have decided Paris Jackson should play Madonna.

According to Daily Mail, Michael Jackson fans in the U.K. have named Paris Jackson as “a favorite” to play young Madonna in an upcoming biopic called Blonde Ambition.

While Paris Jackson has neither confirmed nor denied that she will be a part of the Madonna biopic, it might get awkward if the film involves her father, Michael Jackson.

For example, in December 2016, Madonna was on an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and she admitted she dated Michael Jackson briefly in 1991.

If Paris Jackson did pick up the Blonde Ambition biopic, it would chronicle Madonna’s life around 1990 — and this was when Madonna and Michael Jackson became romantically acquainted.

Although Madonna liked kissing Michael Jackson, it is rumored that she ruined the relationship by suggesting MJ needed an extreme fashion and style makeover, according to the East Bay Times.

Madonna biopic casting rumors are still circulating, but Paris Jackson might not have time for any extra work. Despite only fully emerging as a celebrity since her 18th birthday in April 2016, Paris Jackson has been working hard on her career.

Adding to a long list of appearances on behalf of Michael Jackson at various awards shows, Paris Jackson has also been slowly adding to a budding acting and modeling career of her own.

For example, on May 5, Paris Jackson was rumored to be working on a deal with fashion designer, Calvin Klein.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the rumors are still in progress, and Calvin Klein is currently declining to comment about a potential contract with Paris Jackson. This news was followed by Paris Jackson’s appearance at the 2017 Met Gala wearing a Calvin Klein design.

Also in early May, another acting rumor was defined as more details about Paris Jackson’s role as “Nelly” were revealed.

According to AOL, Paris Jackson will star in a scene in a “dark comedy” from Amazon Studios that currently has no name. Instead, the series will star Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo, and Amanda Seyfried and is currently called the Untitled Nash Edgerton Project.

Paris Jackson will also continue to be a familiar face in photographs from 2017 awards shows. For example, People reported that Paris Jackson showed up in her best blue jeans for the music festival associated with the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Despite all of the attention in the spotlight, Paris Jackson is down-to-earth. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paris Jackson spent time before and after her birthday with her family. In fact, Paris Jackson and Michael Jackson’s son, Prince Jackson, got matching tattoos that honored their father.

In addition to spending a lot of her free time with her brothers, Paris Jackson stated on social media that her brother Prince was her best friend. Paris Jackson is also very close to her godfather, Macauley Caulkin.

[Feature Image by by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]