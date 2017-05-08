Kylie Jenner Reportedly Still In Love With Tyga, What Does This Mean For Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is still in love with Tyga, Hollywood Life alleges. The 19-year-old reality star is currently dating rapper Travis Scott, but a source revealed that her heart might still be with Tyga!

“Kylie still loves Tyga. They have been through some serious ups and downs and she still really cares for him — she always will,” a source told HollywoodLife.

“He’s her first love and that will never change,” the insider explained.”Kylie could still end up with Tyga, she hasn’t ruled it out,”

“Right now she’s having a blast with Travis and is really happy,” the source continued. “Travis has reportedly been treating Kylie super well and cannot believe he’s with someone so gorgeous.”

Hiiiiiiiii???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 24, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

Kylie Jenner recently made headlines when she Snap Chatted a photo of herself with toned down makeup and her natural hair. It could be that Kylie was taking a break from the glamourous look she’s been rocking, but reports suggest that she’s toning down her look for Travis Scott.

“Travis LOVES Kylie without make-up and wigs,” a source previously told the publication.

He thinks she’s an amazing natural beauty. His favorite look of hers is when she wakes up first thing in the morning, bare faced and tousled hair,—he thinks that’s when she’s at her sexiest. Travis would never dream of trying to dictate how Kylie dresses or looks, but he really loves her in blue jeans and a simple white T, not a scrap of make-up on and hair up in a high ponytail.

Kylie and Tyga’s relationship has been plagued with controversy. Though nothing was ever confirmed, many people believe that Tyga and Kylie started dating when Kylie was just 17 years old. Tyga was 25 at the time.

Shortly after Kylie’s 18th birthday, Tyga and Kylie went public, and the relationship has been a media spectacle ever since. Between public spats with Tyga’s ex, Blac Chyna, and allegations of cheating, the couple has stayed in the news for one reason or another.

Reports suggest the Kylie and Tyga split in mid-march. Life and Style Mag points out that neither star has posted a picture of the other since Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been heating up as of late. Just two weeks after Kylie reportedly moved out of the home she shared with Tyga, the reality star was spotted cozying up to Travis Scott at Coachella.

Still watching monster trucks still A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on May 4, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

A source close to Kylie told Hollywood Life, “They’re really sweet together and you can see they really dig each other. They literally can’t keep their hands off each other when they are together — they’re always kissing and holding hands.”

The new couple recently made headlines again when Travis posted a cryptic Tweet that suggests the couple may have already been intimate. Travis referred to Kylie Jenner as a butterfly and Tweeted that she woke him up that morning.

Mi ???? woke mi this morning :)))))) — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 6, 2017

Still, this doesn’t mean that Kylie Jenner and Tyga are over for good. The couple has split up in the past, only to get back together shortly after.

According to People, Tyga and Kylie’s split may indeed only be temporary.

They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together. It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.

Only time will tell if Kylie Jenner and Tyga actually reconcile and get back together. What’s apparent, however, is that fact that Kylie seems to be content with Travis Scott for now.

What do you think of the source’s claims? Does Kylie Jenner still have the hots for Tyga? Will Kylie leave Travis Scott for Tyga? You can sound off in the comment section below!

[Featured Image ByDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]