‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman Apologizes For Upcoming Major Character Death

The Walking Dead comic books have provided great source material for the AMC series, but the two mediums don’t always coincide. While Robert Kirkman shares that his comic books have retained a major character that was killed off early in the AMC show’s run, that character has also met her demise in the comics. Feeling the pain that this has caused The Walking Dead readership, Kirkman has responded with a heartfelt apology for taking away a character long-believed to have been among the untouchable favorites.

The Walking Dead Does Away with a Major Comic Book Character

In the newest issue of The Walking Dead, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Andrea Harrison ended her story with a tragic death, though the character was able to say goodbye to her Alexandria friends.

The 167th issue of The Walking Dead saw Andrea facing off against a horde of zombies, all while defending against an attack by the rejoined Saviors. While Andrea successfully fought of her foes, she didn’t leave unscathed. One lucky zombie managed to deliver a lethal bite to her neck.

When it finally came time for Rick Grimes to do the honorable thing, he hesitated, finding himself unable to shoot Andrea. Later, he had to stab her in the face, during a struggle.

Initially, Laurie Holden had an eight-year agreement to remain on AMC’s adaptation of The Walking Dead with plans to have Andrea’s television story mirror her existence in the comic books. For unknown reasons, Kirkman deviated from that plan and Andrea was killed off on the show, during season 3.

That deviation from the source material allowed for a romance to bloom between Rick and Michonne on AMC’s The Walking Dead, while Andrea lived on in the comic books.

Until now.

Normally, each issue of The Walking Dead ends with a monthly letters column and promos for upcoming releases from Skybound, but Robert closed the issue with a personal letter to fans. The Walking Dead mastermind took the opportunity to apologize to fans who felt betrayed and devastated by Andrea’s death.

Robert Kirkman Pens a Heartfelt Letter to Fans

In sharing Robert Kirkman’s letter to his readers, Blastr reveals the emotional attachment that Kirkman, like his fans, feel for the major characters in The Walking Dead comic books. Robert begins the personal letter by sharing his own grief over killing off Andrea, explaining that each character death in The Walking Dead touches him deeply.

Kirkman recalled sketching out an outline for this issue of The Walking Dead, while taking a plane ride. He remarks that the other passengers might have thought he was making a shopping list or planning out the day’s events, right up until The Walking Dead writer began to shed a few tears. The weeping came on as he realized Andrea’s death was unavoidable.

The Walking Dead creator says he could have changed it. Might have seen Andrea live and build a life with Rick. Kirkman wanted to see Andrea and Rick have children together and grow old side by side, but, as is often the case in The Walking Dead, the story took on a life of its own and tragedy struck.

“Andrea is dead and the story moves on. I don’t know why this had to happen… but I know it did. I know this is another important turning point in the life of this series,” says Kirkman, as he delivers an impromptu eulogy for the lost Walking Dead character. ” I know Andrea’s death will mean something, that it will resonate in the stories moving forward for years to come. But I still don’t like it. It still upsets me. I loved Andrea and I will truly miss her.”

