Who Is Peter Kraus Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Season With Rachel Lindsay?

People are buzzing about ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season coming up this spring and Rachel Lindsay will be the one handing out roses this time around. Peter Kraus is one of the bachelors who will be angling to earn the final rose in Season 13 and viewers are curious to know more about him. What’s the scoop on this potential contender?

Peter Kraus is from Madison, Wisconsin, notes gossip guru Reality Steve, and this Bachelorette contestant is 30-years-old. It seems that he went to Madison Area Technical College and graduated in 2010 with an associate’s degree related to dietetics. He has done modeling in the past for several agencies and is currently focused on his personal training work. This Bachelorette contestant of Rachel Lindsay’s has previously lived in Los Angeles, California, Chicago, Illinois, Hamburg, Germany, and Athens, Greece according to his Facebook page, but it looks like he’s settled back in Wisconsin these days.

Kraus owns and operates Madison’s Worth Personal Training, and the site for the business notes that he played football, basketball, soccer, and baseball during his younger days. As he was working on modeling, however, he developed an eating disorder and that is what led him to change course and head to college to focus on nutrition and fitness.

Kraus began his personal training career in 2009 and a profile on this Bachelorette contestant on Kamps Fit notes that he has completed three Ironman Triathlons, one of them with a broken foot. Peter may be serious about fitness, but he does admit that he goes for Pizza Hut pizza with chicken and sour cream when it comes to a cheat day meal. He has done some Jos A. Bank commercials and he noted that he met Jim Carrey and the Dalai Lama, seemingly at the same time.

Peter may be a former model who focuses on fitness day in and day out, but this Bachelorette contestant also seems to be a serious family man and one who is passionate about a number of other topics. Reality Steve’s spoilers note that Kraus volunteers for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and he appears to be a big Wisconsin Badgers football fan.

How well does this Bachelorette contestant do on Rachel’s season? Reality Steve’s spoilers haven’t broken down the episode-by-episode details as of yet, but he has revealed that Peter is definitely one to keep an eye on this spring. He has teased that Kraus actually got the first one-on-one date during filming with Lindsay and it apparently took place on his birthday.

Additional Bachelorette spoilers have hinted that fans will be seeing quite a bit of Peter as Season 13 plays out with Rachel, but everybody will have to stay tuned to see just how far Kraus makes it. Some fans are already buzzing about the potential for him to become the Bachelor 2018 lead if Lindsay doesn’t give him her final rose, and many would imagine that Bachelor in Paradise might be a possibility as well.

Kraus certainly has an interesting backstory and a lot to talk about with Lindsay, but will he seem genuine and sincere in looking for love or could he end up seeming too confident? There may be a fair amount of information about Peter available already, but what Bachelorette fans don’t know much about quite yet is how he is when he’s with Rachel. Will the sparks fly as Bachelorette spoilers suggest or will someone else ultimately be a more obvious choice for that final rose?

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season begins on Monday, May 22 and viewers will be quite anxious to see Peter Kraus on screen. Could he end up scoring Rachel Lindsay’s final rose, or even go on to look for love on his own terms via The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise?

[Featured Image by Peter Kraus/Facebook]