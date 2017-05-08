Angelina Jolie ‘Lonely’: Kids Worried Over Mother Amid Brad Pitt Divorce — Will They Reconcile?

Angelina Jolie reportedly feels sad and lonely ever since she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, according to multiple outlets.

Angelina Jolie famously pulled the plug on her marriage back in September, before it was revealed that one of the main reasons why the actress decided to part ways with Pitt was supposedly down to the 53-year-old’s addiction to alcohol.

In a recent interview, Brad admits that drinking definitely played a factor in his relationship, adding that for the last couple of years, things definitely worsened, which was enough for fans to comprehend the potential fact that Angelina Jolie presumably had enough.

Brad Pitt opens up about going to therapy after his split from Angelina Jolie: “I love It.” https://t.co/gI4TmNBBkb pic.twitter.com/Kq5MD0PEVi — E! News (@enews) May 4, 2017

But it goes without saying that being by herself after having spent more than 10 years of her life with Pitt has been difficult for Angelina Jolie, who has all six of the children she shares with Pitt live with her at her newly-purchased home in Los Feliz, California.

According to Hollywood Life, her son, Maddox, is trying his best to support his mother in the midst of the divorce process, but it’s proving itself to be rather challenging since Angelina Jolie can’t find any reason why she should be smiling right now.

Jolie was happy with the interview Pitt gave with GQ last week because this has been the first time fans actually got an understanding as to what transpired the couple to separate. Many had just been under the impression that Angelina Jolie wanted out and portray Pitt to be anything but a doting father, which clearly wasn’t the case.

Brad Pitt opens up for the first time since his split from Angelina Jolie, says their family’s been “ripped apart.” https://t.co/OkdiO0c0FY pic.twitter.com/jgtbdMeNxa — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) May 3, 2017

It’s said that Brad has been going to see a therapist as much as he can, which he says has helped him tremendously to not only stay away from alcohol but also focus more of his time on becoming a better parent while building a new relationship with his soon-to-be ex-wife.

“The last few months have really taken a toll, and she’s been feeling extremely sad and lonely,” a source tells Hollywood Life. “All of the kids are worried about her — Maddox particularly. He’s assumed the role of ‘man of the house’ now Brad [Pitt] is no longer there. Maddox is constantly trying to get his mom to cheer up and live a healthy, happy life.”

It’s further mentioned that Angelina Jolie definitely still has feelings for her estranged husband, and though she’s staying strong by not giving into temptation right now, there’s still a slight chance that the duo will reconcile in the near future.

Now that Brad is seeking help from a therapist and has reportedly stopped drinking, it’s a positive sign for Angelina Jolie to potentially give Pitt another chance, in the hopes that he will remain sober this time — not just for the sake of their marriage but also their kids.

Angelina Jolie at the “First They Killed My Father” Premiere. pic.twitter.com/28Wgakaht1 — Angelina Jolie (@joliestweet) May 1, 2017

“She will always love Brad and feels like anything is possible for their future and the future of their family. That interview was a step in the right direction,” the insider concludes.

For the most part, Angelina Jolie has remained rather quiet about her divorce proceedings regarding her marriage to Brad Pitt. She was, however, informed about the actor’s interview with GQ prior to it being published, and she reportedly gave him her blessings to address rumors that have circulated the internet since September.

Do you think Angelina Jolie and Brad will get back together?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]