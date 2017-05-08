WWE News: AJ Styles And Undertaker Secret Friendship (And Rivalry)

We all wanted that AJ Styles and Undertaker WWE match. But that’s just not happening anymore.

Rumors about a WWE match between AJ Styles and the Undertaker has been circulating since 2016. Imagine the dream match between the Phenom and the Phenomenal One—it’s like a WWE match made in the stars!

IWNerdreported last year that Dave Melter dished out in Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there were talks of AJ Styles and Undertaker going to the ring no later than Wrestlemani 33. But Wrestlemania 33 has come and gone and all we have is a broken heart and no phenomenal match of that sort.

After years of honing his craft in TNA and New Japan, we can say that AJ Styles deserved that Undertaker match. AJ has become one of WWE’s most valuable player in the past years and both him and Undertaker could have profited well from a match against each other.

Moving forward this season, AJ Styles is continuing his way up to the WWE world title after the annual Superstar Shakeup that let him stay in the WWE brand. Blasting News reported that Styles was very pleased he didn’t get traded to RAW, and he gets to defend his throne at his turf, SmackDown Live.

Last month, The Undertaker finally left the ring for good after a brutal Wrestlemania 33 match against Roman Reigns. It was a heartbreaking match, quite a dramatic end for the biggest wrestling icon of all time.

And we’re not the only ones to think that. The Undertaker’s supposed rival, AJ Styles, was just as heartbroken over Undertaker’s last WWE match.

Wrestling Rumors reports that AJ Styles told Record Sport Online how heartbreaking Undertaker’s retirement was for him. In fact, he revealed that he and Undertaker were actually good friends—something we had not really seen on cam.

#AJStyles on why Undertaker’s retirement was “heartbreaking” for him! pic.twitter.com/ScAN6M8Yfs — Bobby Beale XX LM (@BobbyBealeInc) May 5, 2017

AJ Styles shares:

I could tell you, I was emotional because he’s my friend. He and I have got a relationship. Both of us have the same friend who we’re very close to, so then he and I developed this relationship without even knowing each other that well. But, it was heartbreaking, because this is the guy that’s been here for so long, and has shaped the WWE into what it is now.

Now that we know about this secret friendship between Taker and AJ Styles, we’re even more disappointed the two never really got the chance to brawl it out in the ring.

Well it’s only high time The Undertaker takes a rest from the crazy that is WWE. He is 52 and needs to take care of a hip replacement surgery.

In fact, The Sun spotted The Undertaker (real name Mark William Calaway) visiting the David H Koch Pavilion Hospital for Special Surgery on 575 East 70th Street in Manhattan. We have heard numerous rumors about The Undertaker’s long overdue hip surgery, but it seems he has delayed undergoing the treatment until his very last WWE match. It’s really high time he gets that surgery.

WWE star The Undertaker pictured entering New York hospital with wife Michelle McCool – The Sun https://t.co/Ix0kD9ynVY pic.twitter.com/tsUV9M7HpU — emusclebuilding (@emusclebuildin1) May 3, 2017

The Undertaker’s defeat from Roman Reigns at the WWE Wrestlemania 33 last month put his 27-year long career to a rest, with a Wrestlemania record end at 23-2. Prior to his defeat to Roman Reigns, The Undertaker only lost to one other wrestler, Brock Lesnar. He started out his career with WWE in 1990 and has become WWE’s longest tenured wrestler, and one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

