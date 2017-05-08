‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Does Lani Live Or Die?

Days Of Our Lives fans saw last week that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) put her life in danger. Determined to catch a pimp and drug dealer named Snake, the police detective put her life at risk to catch the criminal. However, Snake forced Lani to take Halo, a dangerous drug. This time, he made her take three doses, enough to cause her to overdose. As her life hangs in the balance, will she live or die?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

|| Dressing Room Chronicles || Happy Friday! Xx #daysofourlives #BTS #tgifridays A post shared by Sal Stowers (@salstowers) on Apr 28, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Lani Price agreed to meet with Snake once again. It turned out to be a horrible decision, even though she got what was needed so the criminal could be arrested. The detective, who went undercover, was forced to swallow three doses of a drug called Halo. She threw it up after she was saved by JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), but it wasn’t enough. The effects of the drug affected her body too quickly and she was hospitalized.

Dr. Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) had Lani’s stomach pumped, but the detective’s mind was still under the influence. She was experiencing agony and pain, squirming around in her hospital bed. Even though she was in restraints, her limbs jerked around. At one point, her eyes opened wide and she began screaming after JJ gently touched her hair.

Days Of Our Lives fans are wondering if Lani will live or die. Spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that she does survive. However, next week on the NBC soap opera, Lani will try to hide withdrawal symptoms from JJ. Based on this, it is clear that she survives. However, she won’t have an easy time if she is going through withdrawal. At some point, JJ will sense that something isn’t quite right.

|| #Jlani || Such a pleasure working with this guy 🙂 #JJ #Lani #daysofourlives @nbcdays @1caseymoss A post shared by Sal Stowers (@salstowers) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

As the Inquisitr previously reported, DOOL spoilers down the road reveal that Lani will go to Greece. As fans saw on Friday’s episode, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) kidnapped Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and baby Holly. When Nicole woke up, she was informed that she was no longer in Canada and was not in the United States, either. Xander sedated her and flew Nicole and her baby to his native country. Now, they are being held hostage.

In an interesting twist, Nicole and Xander are not the only ones headed to Greece. Lani and JJ will join Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will also head to Greece, but for a different reason. He is after an amulet that is supposedly cursed. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will follow him there to stop him. How JJ, Lani, Eli, and Gabi get involved is not clear at this time.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Billy Flynn spoke about Chad DiMera’s current storyline. Even though he knows the amulet is cursed, he doesn’t care. After losing Abigail (Marci Miller), he is lost and is looking for things to occupy his mind. In a way, he is also looking for trouble. Just like when he thought Abby died on Days Of Our Lives, Chad is starting to become reckless.

“Despite everyone warning against it, his attitude is, ‘I’m going after Deimos.’ When people tell him that the amulet is cursed, his attitude is, ‘So what? Life sucks.'”

What do you think of what is happening with Lani Price on Days Of Our Lives? Will JJ Deveraux find out about her withdrawal symptoms? Why do they go to Greece and will their story intertwine with Nicole and Chad’s?

