Beyoncé Posts More Pregnancy Photos Amid Lip Injection Allegations

Beyoncé posted more pregnancy photos this past weekend in a blazer jacket and platform heels after celebrating Cinco de Mayo with friends. The pregnant singer was recently accused of getting lip fillers. Her representative vehemently denied the ridiculous claims in a brief statement and it clearly hasn’t stopped Beyonce from sharing on social media.

Amazing pregnancy style.

Beyonce did not let being pregnant with twins stop her from getting all dressed up to go out for the evening; nor did she allow vicious rumors about her appearance hinder her from sharing her amazing maternity style with her fans.

The 35-year-old singer posed in a sparkly pink top, silver embroidered jacket, and a pair of light blue jeans. She wore a pair of Saint Laurent platform heels and tons of luxurious accessories, Daily Mail reported.

Beyoncé carried a metallic gold purse and wore vintage over-sized pink sunglasses and giant, shiny earrings.

Beyoncé wore the ensemble to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with friends on Friday. The Lemonade singer met up with her former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood on Friday.

The restaurant is known for its vegan take on Mexican classics, so the pregnant performer could indulge in some crafty dishes instead of celebratory cocktails this year.

She’s been sharing more.

Beyoncé has been sharing lots of pregnancy photos with her fans on Instagram and her official website ever since announcing she was pregnant with twins in February.

The usually private singer was not nearly this open with the public during her first pregnancy with five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

In fact, the “Sorry” singer was even accused of faking her pregnancy and having a surrogate secretly deliver her first child, according to Daily Mail.

Beyoncé put those rumors to rest after she shared revealing photos of her body during her pregnancy with Blue.

This time around, she seems much more keen on sharing photos of her evolving style throughout her pregnancy with her fans.

Fake rumors from unreliable sources.

Beyoncé’s outing came just after her representative issued a furious 300-word statement denying that the 35-year-old had lip fillers, The Sun reported.

The “Hold Up” artist’s representative went off on reporters who accused the pregnant woman of having cosmetic lip injections saying, “What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me.”

“Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?”

She continued to add that women sacrifice their “faces,” “feet,” and “entire bodies” in order to welcome “beautiful humans into the world” that will “combat your hate and negativity.”

“I stood silent during Beyoncé’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.”

The rep called the media that accused Beyoncé of having lip injections of being the “saddest individuals” and that “picking on a pregnant lady” is perhaps the “coldest” and most “despicable” thing someone could do.

She finished off the statement by suggesting that the media “find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some.”

Thankfully, Beyoncé does not seem to be taking any of the ridiculously false accusations to heart. The singer was all smiles as she left her Cinco de Mayo celebration this weekend.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez / Staff / Getty Images]