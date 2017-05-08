The Young and the Restless will soon bid farewell to actor Greg Rikaart and the character of Kevin Fisher, at least for now. The actor has been fairly prominent in recent storylines, so the news of his departure comes as a shock to many. However, Rikaart has now confirmed the news and Young and Restless viewers will be curious to see how the character leaves Genoa City.

TVLine initially reported the news that Greg Rikaart is leaving Young and Restless, and at first, neither the show or the actor’s rep would confirm the news. It did not take too long after those initial reports, however, for the actor’s rep to confirm the departure and Greg went to Instagram to address the exit himself as well.

Rikaart joined Young and Restless in 2003 in what was supposed to be a short-term role. Greg’s character of Kevin Fisher was initially a bad guy, but viewers took to him and the show decided to keep him around and successfully redeemed the character. Fisher has been working for the police, found out that Chloe’s daughter Bella is supposedly his biological daughter, and he went abroad to rescue Scott from being held captive.

Now that Chloe has taken off once again, leaving Bella behind with Kevin, Young and Restless viewers anticipated a new adventure for Kevin to tackle. Instead, it seems that the writers have decided they have taken Rikaart’s character as far as they can at this point, and they are writing Kevin out. While the recent departure of Steve Burton from the role of Dylan was the actor’s decision, Greg has shared that this exit wasn’t his choice and he is disappointed that his contract was not renewed.

After the news broke, Rikaart took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message with his fans alongside a montage of pictures from his time on Young and Restless. He said that he could never have imagined in his wildest dreams what this opportunity would turn into and he feels that Kevin’s journey in Genoa City has mirrored his own real-life journey in life in many ways.

Greg adds that he has a lot of love for the Young and Restless cast and crew and he notes that both he and his character of Kevin will bid farewell to Genoa City for a while. Rikaart adds that he’s not sure what comes next, for either him as an actor or for Fisher as a character. However, he notes that he is excited to see what comes next and he emphasizes how grateful he is for all of his fans.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Rikaart will film scenes into June and his final episode, at least for now, as Fisher will air in August. While some might worry that they need to brace themselves for Kevin to be killed off to kick off another wild Genoa City storyline, at this point, it doesn’t sound as if that’s where this storyline will head. Rather, the talk is that the head writers will leave the door open, keeping Kevin alive but out of town, in case things work out to bring Greg back down the road.

At this point, most Young and Restless fans figure that Kevin’s departure will be related to Chloe and Bella in some way. Does Fisher leave happily to reunite with Chloe in some undisclosed location to raise Bella with her or could another twist or more heartbreak be on the way that propels a sad departure? Fans will have to stay tuned to see what Young and Restless spoilers emerge on this front as Greg wraps up taping and his final episode approaches.

Do you think that Young and Restless is making the right move to let Greg Rikaart go or should they keep Kevin Fisher around, even in the background, until they come up with another big storyline for him?

[Featured Image by Katy Winn/Invision/AP]