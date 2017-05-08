Gong Yoo Plans After ‘Goblin’: Nude Scenes, Song Hye Kyo Tandem

Korean actor Gong Yoo has been enjoying international fame as of late, thanks to the global success of his movie Train To Busan and Kdrama Goblin.Goblin has just wrapped up and his fans are already clamoring for more of him.

So where are we next seeing Gong Yoo?

We have been spotting Gong Yoo in several Asian countries for fan meets as of late as he prepares for his next project. And at the recently concluded fan meet in Hong Kong last May 6, Gong Yoo shares with his fans his future plans.

Good news for all Gong Yoo fans out there, he is not planning on taking a break just yet. His momentum is too good at the moment for a break anyway, that’s why he shares he’s gunning for another movie project.

Gong Yoo shares, via Soompi:

Filming a drama, though, was very tiring. After working on a drama, I start to long for a movie set. I have not decided anything yet, but I think its likely my next work might be a movie. I won’t take too long and will choose a good project quickly.

At a press conference held before the fan meet, Gong Yoo tells All Kpopthat he is a huge fan of Chow Yun Fat and Andy Lau and he practically grew up watching their films. This has segued to him hinting that if given the opportunity, he would like to try doing undercover roles.

I think that the Infernal Affairs series is very entertaining and are a great set of movies. I think it’d be fun to try an undercover role. Does it suit me?

Chow Yun Fat and Andy Lau are Hong Kong actors who have appeared in various films and television series that made international release. Chow Yun Fat is known especially for his role as Li Mu-bai in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Andy Lau is another multi-awarded actor and director known for the Infernal Affairs film series, which is a crime-thriller film that tells the story of a police officer who goes undercover into a gang, and a gang member who infiltrates the police force.

Gong Yoo has also named Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai as another inspiration. Another multi-awarded actor, Tony Leung Chiu Wai is best known for his award-winning roles in Wong Kar-wai’s film In the Mood for Love, and Ang Lee’s Lust, Caution.

Asked if he is open to doing nude scenes like Tony Leung Chiu Wai in Lust, Caution, Gong Yoo dishes:

I’ve received this same question in Korea before, where they asked me if I wanted to try a film like Lust, Caution. I think that if a production’s overall message or mood is good, something like revealing scenes will not hinder it.

The fact that Gong Yoo is the ultimate leading man begs us to ask the question, who is her next leading lady? Gong Yoo has worked with many beautiful and talented actresses throughout his career. Yoon Eun-hye immediately comes to mind as we go back to Gong Yoo’s breakout role in Coffee Prince, where he starred beside Eun-hye as the heir to a thriving coffee business.

Kdrama fans would surely be excited to know that Descendants of the Sun actress Song Hye Kyo revealed that she would like to work with Gong Yoo in the future.

Soompireports that Song Hye Kyo was made aware of Gong Yoo’s presence in Hong Kong when she was in the said country for a fashion event. Song Hye Kyo shares that she’s never done a production with Gong Yoo before and has yet to meet him personally. But if given the opportunity, she would like to work in a project with him.

Descendants of the Sun‘s Song Hye Kyo and Goblin‘s Gong Yoo together in a Kdrama or a film? Someone make it happen already!

[Featured image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]