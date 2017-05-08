Dave Bautista Reveals Why a Feud With Brock Lesnar Never Happened, Batista Reveals Potential For WWE Comeback

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the biggest movie in the world right now, but the WWE Universe is focused and wants to know why Dave Batista hasn’t returned to WWE for another run. Batista’s last run with WWE back in 2014 isn’t remembered fondly by himself or the fans. He was brought back as a babyface, but Batista ended up receiving heat from WWE fans because they felt he was brought back to keep Daniel Bryan down.

Unfortunately, Batista’s relationship with the company became estranged after his run ended. Almost three years later, he hasn’t been featured on WWE television since. There have been some opportunities, but the two parties can’t seem to get on the same page. More recently, Dave Batista returned to “Talk is Jericho” for an interview with Y2J. During the interview, he revealed the following about his status with WWE today.

“Yeah, I miss it a lot… There’s nothing like it, you know that. There’s just an adrenaline rush that goes along with it. What I don’t miss is the company, to be honest with you. I don’t miss WWE. I miss wrestling, I just don’t miss dealing with the company and its bulls**t.”

Never say never in wrestling, but his great success in Hollywood already makes it hard for Batista to make a WWE comeback. He hasn’t had the best things to say about the company, but he’s also expressed a desire to return to WWE for a bigger storyline. It was reported that he turned down a role for Wrestlemania 32, but it wasn’t anything more than a cameo appearance. Based on his recent dynamic with the fans, that was smart.

Apparently, Dave Batista also turned down a huge segment or even a match with The Rock at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando this year. A few people have mentioned the idea of him having a feud with Brock Lesnar. “The Animal” versus “The Beast” would be a huge money maker for WWE, but the issues behind the scenes that Batista has with WWE have made that match hard to do. He also said that following during the interview with Jericho:

“I only worked with Brock in OVW. He worked one house show in WWE, but he just jobbed me out. It was a total squash match. I hadn’t even…we had been with Evolution. I don’t know if I want Brock to drop me on my head. [laughs]”

By all appearances, the chances of Batista having another match or another run with WWE are unlikely as of right now. The two parties are likely to do business together again someday, but it seems that Batista is fed up with having to deal with the politics behind the curtain. Of course, Batista never needs to wrestle again, but he revealed that the only storyline he would be interested in having is another big feud with Triple H:

“I’ve asked, yeah, I’ve asked. Well, there’s… I’ve asked for what I want. I’ll tell you and I’ve talked to Hunter about it and I’ve talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That’s the only thing I’m interested in doing. They’re just not interested in it, you know?”

Based on the way he left WWE back in 2014, Batista vs. HHH would make sense. However, the entire rivalry would depend on how the WWE Universe embraces Batista back inside a WWE ring. On paper, you’d expect Batista to be the babyface in that feud. There is a chance the fans have lightened up to him, but there is also a chance WWE fans would have another negative reaction to Batista’s return. For now, it seems that Batista will remain on shaky terms with the company, but a lot can happen in the future.

[Featured Image by WWE]