IT Movie: MTV Movie And TV Awards Reveals A New Sneak Peak

An all-new sneak peek of the upcoming It movie has just been unveiled at the MTV Movie & TV Awards!

The sneak peek offers a good look at the interactions between the members of The Losers’ Club (the name given to the main group of protagonists) as well as a more detailed look at Derry’s sewer and a new look at Pennywise’s face.

This is only the latest development it the It movie’s brilliant marketing campaign. As The Inquisitr noted in a piece about the implications of the movie’s MTV Movie & TV Awards reveal, the fresh excitement garnered by the new footage will help it recapture the public limelight and regain attention from The Dark Tower, another Stephen King adaptation movie that released a trailer several days ago.

Are you happy with the new footage? What do you think we will see next from the It movie?

[Featured Image by Emortal982/Deviant Art]