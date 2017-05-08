Who Is Eric Bigger Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Season With Rachel Lindsay?

Rachel Lindsay is hoping to find the man of her dreams this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season and spoilers indicate that Eric Bigger is one of the bachelors who will be hoping to score her final rose. Gossip guru Reality Steve is breaking down the scoop regarding Season 13 and he hints that Bigger may be one to keep an eye on this spring. What do fans need to know about Eric?

Reality Steve shares that Eric Bigger is a motivational speaker and fitness enthusiast based in Los Angeles, California. This Bachelorette contestant of Rachel Lindsay’s is 29-years-old and is said to originally be from Baltimore, Maryland. Eric obtained two associate’s degrees from Howard County Community College and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree from Hampton University in Virginia in 2010. Since then, he has founded two LLCs named Eric Bigger Successful Living and Rich Life Success Driven.

This Bachelorette contestant of Lindsay’s apparently had a rough upbringing in Baltimore, growing up in a broken home and in a rough area of the city. It seems that this background sparked the drive he now has to be a motivator and he has followed this path since he graduated from college.

(SPOILER): Remeber when I told you I had a pic from a Rachel 1-on-1 in Copenhagen, Denmark? This was Rachel & Eric in Nyhavn during ep 6. pic.twitter.com/F5jkk0cnTB — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 26, 2017

Bigger has done some modeling, and he describes himself as being outgoing, energetic and fun according to his Model Mayhem page. He also mentions valuing honesty and a commitment to winning, noting that to win in life there is no time to waste and you get out what you put in.

This Bachelorette contestant has written an e-book that is available on Amazon titled 100 Days of Wisdom: Wisdom for Life, and it seems that it focuses on providing inspired words and quotes about wisdom. Eric has another e-book titled Quotes to Shape Your Life, and he clearly believes that words have significant power in terms of motivation and shaping one’s thinking.

Bigger does appear to be fairly present on social media, although his pages were set to private during the filming of Rachel’s Bachelorette season. In addition to the usual outlets, he has a YouTube page where he has posted quite a few videos focused on motivation, wisdom, peace, and positivity.

Bachelorette viewers may remember that Eric was one of the four bachelors introduced to Rachel during Bachelor Nick Viall’s “After the Final Rose” special and Reality Steve’s spoilers tease that he will be in the mix of things for a while. ABC executive Robert Mills mentioned Bigger during a radio chat while filming was taking place and he teased that Eric experienced some tense moments in the house with the other guys.

This Bachelorette contender is described by Mills as just being himself during filming, but something about him was setting off some of the other guys and they were talking to Rachel about him repeatedly. Oftentimes, this kind of situation arises because the contestant at the center of the drama has clearly become a frontrunner, but not much in the way of specific Bachelorette spoilers have emerged about this situation as of yet.

In addition to being at the “ATFR,” Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Bigger had a one-on-one with Lindsay in Denmark and he reportedly sticks around for a while beyond that as well. Could Eric Bigger end up receiving Lindsay’s final rose this spring? He definitely sounds like a contender, but viewers will have to hang tight for a bit yet to find out one way or the other.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season starring Rachel Lindsay and a buzzworthy crew of bachelors including Eric Bigger premieres on Monday, May 22. Could this be the couple to watch as Season 13 plays out?

[Featured Image by Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images]