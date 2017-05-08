Cara Delevingne Questions Society: ‘How Are We Defining Beauty’

Supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne has spent much of her young life posing for one camera or another and that may be one reason she’s questioning the validity of judging people based solely on appearances. Another catalyst for Cara’s sudden rebellion against high beauty standards may have to do with her latest film role, which required the fashion model to shave her head down to the scalp. The look is a new one for Delevingne and it may have given her new insights about society’s beauty standards.

Life in a Year Actress Cara Delevingne Questions the Importance of Beauty

The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become. Beauty shouldn't be so easily defined. It is limitless. A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 3, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

For Life in a Year, Cara’s newest drama, the model turned actress plays a cancer patient and that role required Delevingne to shed her hair. As Page Six reports, the experience of going bald for the movie role gave Cara a new perspective on how society defines beauty and the way in which beauty rules how we treat one another.

The Life in a Year actress shared a picture of herself attending the Met Gala, which showed Ms. Delevingne wearing a Chanel design and sporting her newly shaved head. Captioning the Instagram post, Cara urged people to stop judging others based upon their looks, adding that wider acceptance can only lead to greater empowerment for all.

“I am tired of society defining beauty for us,” added Delevingne. “Strip away the clothes. Wipe off the makeup, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?”

While Cara has gone back and forth on her decision to quit modeling, she has seemingly retired from the profession. Other than a few campaigns that she finds especially interesting, Delevingne has strictly devoted her time to acting.

“Modeling just made me feel a bit hollow after a while,” said Cara. “It didn’t make me grow at all as a human being. And I kind of forgot how young I was. I felt so old.”

Suicide Squad Producers Edited Cara Delevingne to Look Even Skinnier

Are you ready for this…. @suicidesquadmovie A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jun 22, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

As hard as it is to believe, the team behind Suicide Squad decided that Cara Delevingne wasn’t thin enough for film and altered her image by thinning her waist in certain scenes. Daily Mail reports that the edits were first caught by a user, when some behind the scenes footage from the film was released, but has since gone viral.

In Suicide Squad stills of Cara, showing her as Enchantress before and after the edits, the actress’ waist is visibly thinner after the edit, adding extra curve to Delevingne’s form.

It seems Cara Delevingne herself has seen the edit. While she doesn’t mention the offending Suicide Squad alterations specifically, her decision to tweet a selection of lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” indicates that she’s not happy about the edited scenes.

“I’m so f**kin’ sick and tired of the Photoshop,” tweeted Cara, tagging Lamar in the post.

Ms. Delevingne also added a hashtag that read “show me something real,” indicating that she would have preferred her Suicide Squad character left unedited.

Cara wasn’t the only one reacting to news that her body had been slimmed down via CGI in Suicide Squad. Several users, both male and female, criticized Suicide Squad producers for the edits, suggesting that Cara is already thin enough for the role.

“Did they seriously CGI slim down Cara Delevingne in Suicide Squad? More proof this movie’s the worst thing ever,” tweeted Kayleigh Anne.

Several other Twitter users shared similar sentiments, indicating that Cara is already idolized for her toned and thin physique. This recent incident may be another incident motivating Delevingne to speak out against increasingly impossible beauty standards for models, actresses, and for women in everyday society.

Life in a Year, starring Cara Delevingne, Jaden Smith, and Cuba Gooding Jr., is due to hit theaters in 2018.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]