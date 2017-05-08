Kristen Bell Updates Public On Jimmy Kimmel’s Family, After Filling In On Late-Night Show

Jimmy Kimmel broke America’s collective hearts last week when he revealed that his newborn son was born with a heart defect, during the opening monologue of his late night show. Though he let the audience know that their story had a “happy ending,” he took the audience on a 13-minute-long journey chronicling the scary discovery of his son’s medical condition just hours after birth.

Kristen Bell, who filled in for the Kimmel while he was off on paternity leave, has updated the public on on the status of his son. Thankfully, everything is a-okay.

“[They’re] good. Everybody’s home, everybody’s nursing, everybody’s gaining weight,” Kristen told Entertainment Tonight.

Kristen also revealed that Jimmy Kimmel sent his thanks, shortly after her episode wrapped.

She said, “Right after the show he said thank you so much again. First, early reviews are in with an attachment from his dad which was a very long text saying how much his dad loved the show. So really if Jimmy’s dad liked the show I feel like I don’t even need to know if anyone else enjoyed it. I’m cool with just knowing Jimmy’s dad enjoyed it.”

Even though her episode went off without hitch, Kristen Bell isn’t sure if she’d actually dip her toe into the light-night pool.

“I’m not sure. Because Jimmy and Molly are very good friends of ours I know how much work it is.”

“I’m aware it’s not a two hour a day job,” she added. “Jimmy works really, really hard so I don’t know. I like acting a lot. I like being different people but maybe sometime in the future. I did have a lot of fun!”

If everything continues to go well, Jimmy Kimmel will be back in his hosting seat, sooner than later. Jimmy Kimmel has also updated the public on his son’s health. According to the late-night host, his son is home and “doing great.”

He’s doing great. He’s eating. He’s sleeping. He peed on his mother today while she was changing his diaper. He’s doing all the things that he’s supposed to do.

Jimmy’s son, William was diagnosed with a “tetralogy of fallot with pulmonary atresia. This means the pulmonary valve is blocked and there’s a hole in the heart wall. It’s fixable via a surgery that isn’t exactly affordable for the affordable for you average American.

Aside from the heart-wrenching details, Jimmy Kimmel’s story went viral because he also used his experience to make a plea to not overturn the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obama Care.

At one point during his speech, he said:

Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there was a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition,” Said Kimmel.

You were born with a pre-existing condition. And if your parents didn’t have medical insurance, you might not live long enough to even get denied because of a pre-existing condition. If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. I think that’s something that whether you’re a Republican or a democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right? I mean, we do.

He added later, “Don’t let their partisan squabbles divide us on something every decent person wants. We need to take care of each other. I saw a lot of families there and no parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life. It just shouldn’t happen. Not here.”

[Featured Image By Christopher Polk/Getty Images]