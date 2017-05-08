Chrissy Teigen And John Legend’s Spider Man Kiss On Lip Sync Battle Is Awesome

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a special appearance tonight on Lip Sync Battle. They weren’t the featured lip syncers but their act stole the show! They did a re-enactment of the upside down Spider-Man kiss that will make you love this couple even more.

Lip Sync Battle appeared on Spike TV at 7:30 PM EST in a special Sunday episode before the MTV Awards on May 7, 2017. LL Cool J called for Chrissy and she dropped from the ceiling in a Spider-Man outfit, her ponytail hanging down behind her. LL Cool J pulled the mask from her head as the audience cheered.

ENews reports that Chrissy said,

“Oh my God! I just wanted to see if it it’s possible that I live out one of my biggest fantasies!”

As if the audience wasn’t already worked up with Chrissy Teigen’s stunt, her husband, John Legend, comes running on stage and proceeds to give her a passionate kiss, like the one in Spider-Man between Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst.

Maguire and Dunst did it well, but fans of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend might argue that they did it even better. Maybe it was the reversal of roles that made it extra special. Or maybe it was just because it was Chrissy Teigen and John Legend that re-enacted the Spider-Man kiss.

Chrissy Teigen shared a short preview of the Lip Sync Battle scene and said that, yes, she does her own stunts.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are social media favorites and fans love keeping up with what is going on in their lives. Whether it is pictures of her awesome cooking skills, snaps of her darling baby, Luna, or videos of their adorable relationship, Teigen and Legend have a lot to share. Chrissy is upfront about who she is, what she stands for, and where she’s been.

Just recently, Chrissy shared that she had gotten liposuction in her armpits in the past. She said that it made her feel more confident and comfortable. She made no apologies and she admitted that she might do it again. Chrissy doesn’t think that anyone should apologize for the things they do to feel good about themselves and she encourages her fans to accept other people’s decisions and to do what is right for themselves.

Chrissy Teigen is active on most social media accounts but the one where fans get to be most personal with her is Snapchat. On Snapchat, Teigen regularly shares videos and pictures throughout the day. Rarely does a day go by when she hasn’t shared something sweet. Earlier today, Chrissy shared an early Mother’s Day present that John got for her. It was a selection of photos, beautifully framed and displayed on a table, of Chrissy and John and baby Luna. She said that she’d been wanting something like this for so long. Even Luna loved it apparently. She reached for the photos saying, “Mama.” She knew who those pictures were of!

Teigen has been talked about recently because she tweeted about the anxiety that she experiences because of having Donald Trump as President. She said that she was grinding her teeth at night and had to have the shaved down. Some fans thought that it was in poor taste to claim that Trump should pay for her medical needs because it was his fault, but others got the point that Trump’s new health care bill isn’t paying for anyone’s medical needs and that needs to be addressed.

What do you think of this Spider-Man kiss between John Legend and Chrissy Teigen? Was is a wonderful display of their love for each other or was it just another cheesy stunt to get the media talking about them?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]