Nene Leakes Offered $2.5 Million To Return To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta,’ But Will She Take It?

If there’s one cast member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta that’s the most popular out of all of them, it’s Nene Leakes. She’s been the subject of countless memes, and frankly, it’s for good reason, because the woman is hilarious. Now, the latest news reports suggest that she doesn’t necessarily want to return to the show that made her famous, because she’s got other, bigger things on her plate.

Of course, Nene Leakes loves some money, and she has well earned every penny that they’re now offering her. In fact, the reports suggest that she’s been offered more than $2 million to come back to the show — but will she take it?

According to Gossip on This, Bravo has offered Nene Leakes $2.5 million to come back, which is a steep increase from the contract for $1 million that the star negotiated back in 2013 to appear on the show.

At the time that Leakes negotiated the $1 million deal, she earned the title of the highest-paid housewife on the Atlanta installment of the show, and if she takes this $2.5 million deal, she’ll not only retain the title, she’ll be the highest paid housewife in the entire franchise.

“NeNe has joked that she would only return if she were paid more than frenemy Kim. And she’ll probably get her wish – duh! Rumor has it that she has also been offered a starring role and even her own show if she returns to the Bravo family. $2.5 million is a sweet deal, but what’s the real cost of the great NeNe Leakes’ return? Some have speculated Bravo is able to offer such a hefty paycheck because of Phaedra Parks’ rumored exit.”

Meanwhile, if you’re hoping that Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss will be friends again, don’t hold your breath, because according to Celebrity Insider, that friendship is ruined, in no small part thanks to Phaedra Parks.

Leakes went on Andy Cohen’s show to talk all about it, and needless to say, she didn’t spare any words.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Church Lady, also known as Phaedra Parks, was the one who caused her and Burruss to drift apart thanks to her rumors and lies. The “Fighting Temptations” actress said she appreciates the singer and songwriter and therefore found a way to work things out. She also took a shot at the attorney for being a snake and liar who takes pleasure in causing chaos.”

Finally, according to The Root, there seems to be more than a few people who agree with Nene Leakes’ assertion about Phaedra Parks being the worst, because according to the outlet, she’s been voted the most insufferable cast member on the show.

According to them, Parks is nothing but a fake, and she’s dirty for how she did her friends, and whatever fall out she’s experiencing now is well deserved.

“You’re fake. You’re full of it. NeNe Leakes was right about you. Your kids are fun to watch, but I don’t want to see you anymore. I’d take another season of Kenya Moore over Phaedra Parks. That’s how bad she messed up. It seems that she has indeed been booted from the show. Bye.”

Real Housewives fans, now it’s your turn: do you think Nene Leakes will return to the show? Do you think she’s worth $2.5 million?

Leave your thoughts about Nene Leakes in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bravo TV]