Sienna Miller Nude Photos: Topless Pictures Of Actress Reportedly Hit Internet, Could Be Part Of Larger Hack

Sienna Miller is the reportedly facing a nude photo leak, with topless pictures of the actress allegedly hitting the internet in what could be the latest addition to a coordinated hacking attack against celebrities.

The naked pictures of Miller were reportedly hacked by someone who was able to crack the password of her personal accounts or social media sites, the U.K.’s Sun reported. The report hinted that Sienna Miller’s nude photos could have been hacked by the same person who targeted a number of other celebrities including Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried, who both had private photos hit the internet last month.

The report added that Miller will likely be very upset at the nude photo leak.

“Sienna will be devastated these pictures said to be of her fooling around have been put online by some weirdo,” an alleged insider told The Sun. “They sometimes post them online to show off and once they’re online, it’s hard to make them disappear again.”

There are many who believe the nude photos of Sienna Miller allegedly being leaked to the internet are connected to those of Seyfried and Watson along with a handful of the WWE’s female wrestlers. There was a similar hacking attack that starting in August 2014 and stretched on for several weeks, targeting dozens of celebrities including Kate Upton and Jennifer Lawrence.

Some of those targeted by the latest leak have claimed that the photos are not legitimate. Summer Rae, a WWE star who allegedly had nude photos leaked, later stated that they were not really her.

“As they say, don’t believe everything you see on the internet,” she tweeted at the time (via the Sun). “There’s people out there with a lot of tine on their hands and a big imagination.”

Others are taking a more aggressive stance. After nude photos and an alleged sex tape hit the internet, Amanda Seyfriend decided to pursue legal action, USA Today reported.

“In Seyfried’s case, the actress was photographed in intimate situations with a former boyfriend and the photos were leaked to the website Celebrity Jihad, which traffics in nude celebrity photos, both real and Photoshopped. In a letter obtained by TMZ Thursday, her attorneys threatened legal action against the site unless they were removed immediately and demanded that the site preserve evidence of the photos and any correspondence pertaining to their use or distribution.”

The alleged topless photo leak comes as Sienna Miller was rumored to be dating actor Brad Pitt. The two had worked together on the movie The Lost City of Z and celebrity news outlets reported that the two may have been secretly dating.

But Sienna Miller threw cold water on the reports, saying that her relationship with Brad Pitt was strictly professional.

“So this is the truth about that: Brad Pitt is producing the movie that I just wrapped but I didn’t see him, he’s not been to the set,” she said (via Digital Spy). “You know he’s the producer of the film and I’ve met him twice – it’s insane.”

Miller seemed put off to even have to address the dating rumors.

“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response,” she said. “It’s predictable and silly.”

It’s not clear if Sienna Miller’s nude photos have actually leaked to the internet yet. The report from The Sun made reference to the photos but did not note if they had actually shown up anywhere yet, and others made reference to the topless photos on social media but did not actually share the pictures.

Sienna Miller has not commented on the alleged nude photo leak.

