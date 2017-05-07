‘The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers” For Week Of May 8-12: Liam And Thomas Save Spectra

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday May 8, 2017, through Friday May 12, reveals a week of upset and drama, heroes and conquerors. Thomas (Pierson Fode) will come clean to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about defending Sally (Courtney Hope), Sally begins shutting down Spectra and decides to leave, Liam (Scott Clifton) tells Steffy about Bill’s (Don Diamont) sabotage plans, Steffy tells the truth, Zende (Rome Flynn) gets his dream job, and Thomas and Liam save Spectra.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Week May 8-12: Thomas Confesses To Steffy

Thomas tells Steffy that he went to court to testify on Sally’s behalf. He tells Steffy that he went against his family’s wishes. Thomas could not let Sally go to prison for her first offence crime and he did his bit to ensure that Sally stays out of prison.

Thomas tells Steffy that Forrester Creations will still be able to hurt Spectra where it counts because their finances are a wreck because they’re going out of business and won’t be able to hurt them again. Steffy doesn’t have a choice but to accept that Thomas stood up for the woman he loves. The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows that Forrester Creations drop the suit against Spectra.

“My clients are willing to drop the criminal suit. Spectra Fashions is done. All assets seized, damages paid. Sally Spectra cannot interfere with Forrester Creations again.”

Sally, Saul (Alex Wyse) and Shirley (Patrika Darbo) are only too glad that they no longer are facing criminal records but they are also sad that their dreams for a Spectra Fashion empire is now reduced to nothing.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Week May 8-12: Sally Prepares to Leave LA

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally informs her employees that Spectra is shutting its doors. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/J1GN6IJqTM pic.twitter.com/XcVvvrrfjk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 3, 2017

The Spectras have to vacate the building. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that this impacts Sally as she shuts down her dream of becoming one of the greatest fashion houses. According to Soaps She Knows, Sally feels despondent and defeated and wants to leave LA and start somewhere else afresh.

Sally knows that she was very close to spending 15 years in jail because of the criminal charges Steffy lay against her. Sally knows that she has caused nothing but trouble for Thomas and she feels that he deserves someone better than her. Sally wants to start a new future somewhere else where she can leave the past behind. The news that Sally is leaving breaks Thomas’s heart.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Week May 8-12: Liam Suspicious of Bill

This week on #BoldandBeautiful, he's ruthless, determined, and guilty of sabotage. pic.twitter.com/H9QKu20uXb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 7, 2017

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) drops some information that has Liam curious. Liam starts to get suspicious and questions whether Bill sabotaged Spectra. Wyatt backtracks and tells Liam to drop it but Liam smells a rat.

Liam realizes that Bill sabotaged Spectra Fashions and goes to Steffy with what he has learned because he doesn’t want Bill to get away with his devious plans.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Week May 8-12: Steffy Makes A Difficult Decision

Steffy comes to the realization that if she never spoke up in the first place, Spectra would have failed, and Sally would have been long gone. However, when Liam tells Steffy of Bill’s sabotage, she decides to do the right thing.

Steffy tells Thomas the whole story and Thomas in turn will come to the rescue and stop Bill’s deal from materializing. Thomas will talk to CJ (Mick Cain) and Spectra Fashions won’t have to leave the building anymore.

To celebrate the fact that they don’t need to move anymore, Shirley leads a conga line in honor of their heroes.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Week May 8-12: Zende’s Dream Comes True

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) offers Zende a job as a designer. Zende grabs the opportunity with both hands.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]