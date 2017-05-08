‘This Is Us’ Stars Shine At MTV Movie & TV Awards

This Is Us star Mandy Moore is happy about MTV’s revamped Movie & TV Awards—and she’s not just saying that because she’s nominated in the Best Actor in a TV Show category. In an interview with MTV News, Moore said she’s thrilled that the network is introducing the gender-neutral acting categories Best Actor in a Movie and Best Actor in a Show. The This Is Us star said the new categories allow for a chance to “let the work stand for itself.”

“MTV is breaking the mold and allowing all of us actors to be considered actors and not adhering to gender norms,” Mandy told MTV. “I’m just so thrilled to be in such incredible company with other actors whose work I admire. Atlanta, Donald Glover, who I’m obsessed with — just to be nominated alongside people with that ilk is above and beyond.”

Moore previously tweeted about her excitement to be nominated for the revamped show’s inaugural ceremony.

“Whaaaaat?!?” the This Is Us star wrote after her nomination was announced. “WOW! Thanks for the nomination and recognition of This Is Us.”

Fifteen years ago, Mandy previously won an MTV Movie Award for her starring role in the flick A Walk to Remember in 2002.

After her latest nomination was announced, the This Is Us matriarch posted a throwback snap to Instagram and captioned it with:

“In 2002 I was honored with this golden popcorn trophy for #awalktoremember and now 15 years later, in a completely different chapter of my life, @mtv has recognized all of our work on #thisisus.”

The Movie & TV Awards are fan-voted, so considering This is Us was such a smash hit in its debut season on NBC, it has a good chance of winning, even if it is up against the Oscar-winning movie Moonlight.

This Is Us is also nominated for Show of the Year, while Moore’s TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia, is nominated for Tearjerker Moment for the touching karate scene with co-star Lonnie Chavis. The nominated scene from the This Is Us episode “The Trip” featured Ventimiglia’s character, Jack Pearson, doing pushups with his 9-year-old son Randall (Chavis) on his back to prove to him that he would stick with him through anything.

And This Is Us star Chrissy Metz is nominated in the Next Generation category, according to TV Guide.

But Moore’s category was especially diverse. In addition to Glover, the This Is Us star was up against Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things). Moore ultimately lost out to Brown, but the star hopes that MTV’s groundbreaking gender-neutral categories will pave the way for other awards shows to follow suit.

“I hope people look to the MTV Movie & TV Awards and see that it’s possible,” the This Is Us star. “We don’t have to focus on just men and women, we can combine us all into one. Let our work speak for itself and stand for itself.”

This Is Us is just one of the shows featured in the broad spectrum of TV and movie nominated in this year. Other unconventional categories include Best Kiss, Best American Story, and Trending.

MTV President Chris McCarthy told we’re living in “a golden age of content” and that “great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you’re watching it in a theater or on TV.”

The This is Us stars will appear live at this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, which will be broadcast in real time from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

