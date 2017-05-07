Miley Cyrus Defends Her Hip Hop Criticism: ‘The Younger Generation Needs To Hear Positive Powerful Lyrics’

Miley Cyrus is going through a very public evolution and, while some may view her recent changes with disdain and blame Liam Hemsworth for taming the artist, it seems clear that Miley is happy with the new direction her life is taking. Cyrus is taking her music in a new direction as well with a new single that has more in common with the country stylings of her father than with her past hip hop and pop offerings. Now, responding to backlash over her recent criticism of the hip hop genre, Miley Cyrus stands her ground and shares her hopes for the future of rap.

Miley Cyrus on Explicit Rap: “I Am So Not That”

"It's a brand new start… a dream come true… in Malibu…" Read more about my new music in @billboard on stands Friday May 5 miley.lk/BillboardMag A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 3, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Ms. Cyrus recently shared her thoughts on the direction of hip hop in recent years and, as Rolling Stone reports, the artist is feeling distanced from the genre in general. While she admits to liking Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” it’s for the same reasons that she dislikes most other rap. Miley adds that she feels put off by lyrics that crudely spell out sex acts simply for the sake of delivering shock.

“That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little,” says Cyrus. “It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c–k’ – I am so not that.”

Miley’s new view on the state of hip hop raised a backlash directed at the “Wrecking Ball” singer, accusing her of being a hypocrite for her new stance on lyrics, among other things.

Addressing the concern of her followers, Cyrus hinted that her quotes might have been misrepresented or edited for brevity, altering the intent of her statements. She added that she respects any artists who share an honest representation of themselves, spanning all genres of music.

While Ms. Cyrus may not care for most hip hop currently hitting the streets, she says she still likes the genre and is open to “uplifting, conscious rap,” citing Lamar as a good example.

“At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!” Miley wrote in an Instagram post. “As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics!”

Pot-Free Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Liam Hemsworth

#Malibu May 11th! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 4, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

In just a few days, “Malibu” will be hitting the market and, as USA Today points out, the song is both a deviation from Miley’s past hits and an ode to her love for Liam Hemsworth. In the past, Liam and Ms. Cyrus have tried to keep their renewed romance private, but the vast assembly of prying paparazzi constantly hounding the couple made that nearly impossible. Eventually, Miley says she chose to own their romance, instead of letting the media control it.

“[People are] going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam,” said 24-year-old Miley Cyrus. “So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?”

Miley also opened up about what it has been like to reunite with Hemsworth, following their previous split. She says both of them have had to make some changes and to accept responsibility for their mistakes. For Miley, that meant giving up a favorite pastime.

“I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever (gone without it),” Cyrus said. “I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.”

Ms. Cyrus feels that quitting pot was the right thing to do for herself, but stresses that it was solely her own decision. She adds that someone else dictating the need for her to quit smoking marijuana would not have worked well.

For Miley, life is all about creating change, for herself and for the world in which she lives.

“I’m ­giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re good — I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back,” said Miley Cyrus.

“Malibu” will be available on May 11.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]