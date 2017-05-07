‘American Gods’ Spoilers: What Will We Learn In Tonight’s Episode?

For those who saw the first episode of American Gods, they saw that if nothing else, the show is violent…but this show isn’t a race, but a marathon.

And the latest American Gods spoilers suggest that we’re going to find out what we can expect in the upcoming episode tonight. We already know that the premise of the show revolves around Shadow Moon, a recently released convict who encounters the enigmatic Mr. Wednesday when he’s released. Shadow Moon is a bit adrift after he finds out that his beloved wife has died.

Of course, meeting Mr. Wednesday means that Shadow Moon’s life will change forever, in ways he doesn’t realize now, but will in the coming episodes.

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this article if you do not wish to read American Gods spoilers

Czernobog may well be my favorite character in the entire American Gods cast. @TheStormare kills it dead… pic.twitter.com/4qnBZJSJ6D — DAVID A SLADE (@DAVID_A_SLADE) May 7, 2017

According to the latest American Gods spoilers from Christian Post, Mr. Wednesday’s grand plan will come into play this week as he and Shadow Moon come across the Czernobog (played by Swedish actor Peter Stormare).

“One huge and epic battle is afoot in Starz’s television adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s award-winning fantasy novel of the same title. Caught right in the middle of it is a clueless, grieving Shadow, who was just released from prison, who just buried an unfaithful wife, and who barely survived an attack from the opposing side’s henchmen.”

AMERICAN GODS TONIGHT – Meet Czernabog played by the astonishing PETER STORMARE @TheStormare – this is my favorite pic I took on set – pic.twitter.com/IqR2KPViGL — DAVID A SLADE (@DAVID_A_SLADE) May 7, 2017

Meanwhile, according to the latest American Gods spoilers from Spoiler TV, we definitely know what we’re going to get from tonight’s episode. The episode, which is currently available on On Demand and on the Starz app, is called “The Secret of the Spoons.”

The outlet spoke to Emily Browning, who plays Laura Moon, and she talked about why there was such extreme violence in the show.

“The world has a long history of violence,” adds Emily Browning, who plays Laura Moon. “It’s definitely part of different faiths and areas of belief. That’s part of the story. We do certainly go for it. It’s very intentional. It’s something Bryan … if you’ve seen Hannibal, you know Bryan’s fascinated with it. I don’t see it as gore porn. I don’t see it as gratuitous in that sense. It’s just a fascinating thing for us to explore.”

Whether you’re camping, canoeing or drowning in a vortex of despair and loneliness, do it at Shakamak! #AmericanGods pic.twitter.com/koTD6njJJJ — American Gods (@AmericanGodsSTZ) May 4, 2017

Finally, the latest American Gods spoilers from Entertainment Weekly suggest that we’re not going to know for a long time who saved Shadow Moon’s life at the end of Episode 1 until close to the end of the first season, or at the beginning of the second season.

But there’s a bit of good news: we’re not supposed to know who saved his life.

“Well, here’s some good news: You’re not supposed to understand. There are many unsolved mysteries on a show about gods, but this is one that will get solved — though not for a few episodes. However, once you find out who saved him, you’ll also find out why his life is about to be changed forever… again.”

American Gods airs tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on Starz. Check your local listings for the channel.

What do you think of this latest round of American Gods spoilers? Will you be checking out the new episode tonight?

Leave your thoughts about the latest American Gods spoilers in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Starz]