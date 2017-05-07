Justin Trudeau-Donald Trump War Ensues From Lumber Tariffs Conundrum

It’s not enough that Justin Trudeau is everything that Donald Trump is against. Now, friction between the Canadian Prime Minister and the President of the US worsens as the US Trump administration stubbornly holds the 20 percent tariffs on Canadian lumber imports in place.

As Bloombergcalled it, Justin Trudeau could might as well be the anti-Trump. Put side by side, Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump are like mirror images of each other—in the sense that Justin Trudeau’s parts are reversely arranged in reference to Donald Trump’s. Trudeau brings up his left hand, Trump brings up his right. That sort of thing.

Trudeau versus Trump on gender discrimination

Inquisitrpreviously noted how Justin Trudeau has gained international positive reception, thanks to his strong support of women and LGBT rights—having been praised for a “gender-equal” cabinet in 2015, having called for gender equality at last year’s UN women’s conference, and promising $650 million for reproductive health and rights around the world at this year’s International Women’s Day, to name a few.

Donald Trump, on the far end of the women rights and gender equality spectrum, is notorious for his sexist and gender-insensitive comments. In fact, Telegrapheven compiled Trump’s sexist rants throughout the years, from 1992’s “You have to treat ’em [women] like s—,” to 2016’s deleted tweet about Hillary Clinton.

Hey @realDonaldTrump – In case you’re looking for that tweet you deleted.. I got it right here. pic.twitter.com/a6F98q5xGU — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) April 17, 2015

Trudeau versus Trump through the eyes of the media

It’s no news that Trudeau has essentially become a “media darling,” what with the amount of positive PR the press has adorned him since his campaign.

And of course, how the mainstream media despises Trump and vice versa is practically gospel. Did you hear Trump at the recent Pennsylvania rally, where he practically waged an all-out war against every media outlet that has been critical of him—which is basically every media outlet?

Trudeau versus Trump on the refugee crisis

Trudeau has been very welcoming to refugees that one of his immediate priorities when he took office in 2015 was to restate Canada’s open-door policy. Since November 2015, as per the Government of Canada’s official records, Canada has already welcomed 40,081 Syrian refugees, and Trudeau has been persistent about keeping the numbers up.

Donald Trump, again, on the other hand—need we say more? He represents the exact opposite of Trudeau’s welcoming open arms with his notorious travel ban, which is still facing unconstitutionality and set for hearing at the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tomorrow, May 8.

Trudeau versus Trump on NAFTA

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a long-standing trade agreement between the US, Mexico, and Canada, has brought about its share of highs and lows since it was signed in 1994.

Recently, Donald Trump’s administration hinted that they are drafting an executive order to completely withdraw from NAFTA, which, of course, brought some shock to the Canadian Prime Minister. In fact, the Trump administration’s position has brought confusion to many economic analysts as the US has enjoyed tremendous benefits from the effects of the NAFTA. This was noted by various studies, such as the 2015 study published in The Review of Economic Studies that found a 0.08 percent increase in US welfare and a 41 percent increase in US intra-bloc trade, thanks to the NAFTA.

Trudeau has quickly made a move as soon as he heard Trump’s newest plan, which has urged Trump to reconsider a renegotiation of the NAFTA.

Trudeau versus Trump escalates with lumber tariffs

But after Trudeau’s calm handling of Trump’s irrational NAFTA threats, it seems the Canadian Prime Minister won’t be taking any more beating from the POTUS.

Just last month, The New York Times reported that the US Trump administration will start imposing a 20 percent tariff rate on Canadian softwood lumber imports. American homebuilders are already wary of the increased tariff rates, saying that a 15 percent tariff alone will cost 4,666 full-time jobs and increase new home prices by 4.2 percent. But looks like the Trump administration is obstinate and will be pushing through with the tariff increase—to Trudeau’s displeasure.

As retaliation against the US administration’s imposition of the 20 percent tariff rate on lumber imports from Canada, Trudeau confirms in a letter to British Columbia Premier Christy Clark that Canada is seriously considering a federal ban on US thermal coal shipments through the province’s ports, Fox News reports.

After Trump’s threats to withdraw from the NAFTA, his recent complains about “unfair” Canadian dairy subsidies, and the latest tariff rate slap on Canadian lumber, Trudeau won’t let an awkward handshake settle things anymore. In fact, this threat to ban US thermal coal shipments could just very well be the start of the Justin Trudeau-Donald Trump wars as Bloombergreports Trudeau is already cooking up other trade actions against the US, including duties on Oregon companies, among others.

We don’t know what Donald Trump is thinking, pulling all these strings out of nowhere, but it won’t be so wise for him and his administration to make an enemy of Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

[Featured image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]