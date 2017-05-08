Horacio Villegas: ‘Messenger Of God’ Claims World War 3 Will Begin On May 13

Horacio Villegas, who is commonly referred to as the “Messenger of God,” is confident that World War 3 will begin on May 13. Although the self-proclaimed prophet has not provided proof of his claim, Villegas predicted Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential win. He also predicted that the new president “would attack Syria” and would clash with leaders in China, North Korea, and Russia.

In addition to discussing his predictions on his blog, Horacio Villegas has published numerous books — including Prophecy in the Making: Signs of the Times by Elijah and Prophecy in the Making II: More Signs of the Times.

Horacio Villegas’ predictions are based on a combination of factors, including his own personal visions, the Catholic religion, and predictions made by other prophets. As reported by Daily Star, the Messanger of God is specifically impressed with the prophecies of French physician and reputed “seer” Nostradamus — who he believes predicted numerous world events.

Ngeri! Horacio Villegas Ramalkan Perang Dunia ke-3 Dimulai 13 Mei Nanti https://t.co/Rq21jp0iwG pic.twitter.com/wENaTUqVyq — ilho komtek (@Ilho_komtek) April 30, 2017

Villegas said his World War 3 prediction came to him in a dream. In the dream, the prophet reportedly saw “balls of fire falling from the sky and hitting the Earth… people everywhere… running around trying to hide from the destruction.”

Horacio believes the “balls of fire” represented nuclear missiles — which he predicts will “fall on cities and people throughout the world.”

Villegas said he is certain a nuclear war will begin on the 100th anniversary of an appearance of Our Lady of Fatima — who, according to the Catholic religion, is the Blessed Virgin Mary.

According to Catholic beliefs, Our Lady of Fatima appeared in a Portuguese village a total of six times between May 13 and October 13, 1917. During her last appearance, she predicted World War I would soon end and the soldiers would return to their homes.

Horacio Villegas said the anniversary date is particularly significant. Therefore, he has predicted World War III will begin on May 13, 2017, and will end on October 13, 2017.

EL 13 DE MAYO COMIENZA LA TERCERA GUERRA MUNDIAL, SEGÚN EL CLARIVIDENTE HORACIO VILLEGAS – https://t.co/x56iCatfTd pic.twitter.com/4yRGHqwX10 — hola_atizapan (@hola_atizapan) April 24, 2017

According to the self-proclaimed Messenger of God, World War 3 will start with a conflict between the United States and North Korea. On his blog, which is titled Prophecy in the Making, he specifically cites “secret meetings” at the White House and Buckingham Palace — which he believes prove war is imminent.

In 2015, when Horacio Villegas first predicted Donald Trump would win the presidential election, the Messenger of God called the businessman and television personality an “Illuminati king” who would eventually “bring the world into” World War 3.

Horacio believes his prediction closely resembles one of Nostradamus’ prophecies, which states” Mabus will soon die, then will come, a horrible undoing of people and animals, at once one will see vengeance, one hundred powers, thirst, famine, when the comet will come to pass.”

According to Villegas, Nostradamus may have been referring to Syria’s President Assad. The Messenger of God said he thinks Donald Trump is planning to forcibly remove Assad from power. If that happens, he expects “all hell would break loose.”

In 2016, the self-proclaimed “supernatural being” sent copies of his books to several religious leaders, including “Catholic bishops and cardinals,” in an attempt to prevent another world war. However, to his dismay, his warnings were largely ignored.

Horacio Villegas and Nostradamus are not the only people who have predicted World War 3 is imminent. Irvin Baxter, who runs EndTime Ministries, believes the end times are near and the proof is in the Bible.

According to Baxter, World War 3, which will kill an estimated two billion people, “is just ahead.” He cites passages in “Revelations,” which state, “Out of the chaos and destruction, a strong leader will rise to promise peace and security. The Antichrist will step onto the world scene at just the right moment. He will provide firm direction but he will also demand absolute obedience.”

Baxter also believes four major prophecies, which include “a peace plan in the Middle East, construction of Israel’s third temple, preparing for the mark of the beast, and a war that originates from the Euphrates River,” are all coming to fruition. Therefore, he predicts a great war, which will kill “one-third of the human race… is coming sooner, rather than later.”

Although prophecies are most often vague and open to interpretation, Horacio Villegas has given the world a specific timeframe for World War 3 — which he claims will begin on May 13, 2017.

[Featured Image by Romolo Tavani/Shutterstock]