Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Scott Trying To Make Her Jealous With 19-Year-Old Model Girlfriend Ella Ross?

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick celebrated Cinco de Mayo with his new 19-year-old model girlfriend, Ella Ross, at celebrity hot spot, TAO.

Scott’s new woman is Kylie’s age.

Was Scott trying to make Kourtney Kardashian jealous? The father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children is reportedly dating a woman as old as Kourtney’s youngest teenage sister, Kylie.

Start the day with a smile and koala…???????????? @ellarossalina #StormNewFaces #ModelsOnHols #Repost #EllaRoss A post shared by STORM (@stormmodels) on Sep 10, 2015 at 1:45am PDT

On current episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Disick appeared to be attempting to live a sober life and win back Kourtney.

Scott and Kourtney separated after years of dating and having children together, following issues of alcohol abuse and cheating.

Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Nineteen-year-old model Ella Ross has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles with Scott Disick in the past few weeks. Disick appeared to be flaunting his new teenage arm piece for the cameras at Nobu during the day and TAO in Hollywood later on that evening, according to Daily Mail.

Ella dressed up for their Cinco de Mayo celebrations in a lacy black crop top.

She paired it with some high-waisted black and white Adidas trousers with a small black jacket and a leather purse.

Scott looked casual in a pair of jeans and a pink hooded sweatshirt.

Is Ella the mystery woman on KUWTK?

The 33-year-old father-of-three was seen trying to hide a blonde woman in his hotel room in Dubai from Kim Kardashian on last week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The episode continues Sunday night (May 7) on E! Will the mysterious blonde woman hiding in the bathroom of Scott’s hotel room turn out to be Ross?

This is allegedly Scott’s new girlfriend. She’s one of Mason’s classmates. A post shared by North West (@norisblackbook) on May 7, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Previews for the episode show Kim bursting into the bathroom yelling, “What the f**k are you doing here?”

“It’s very casual.”

Insiders close to Disick told E!News that the reality star was “hanging out with a few girls, but it’s very casual.”

“He’s going out less and having people over at his house. French Montana just moved next door to Scott, and they are pretty close and hanging out.”

Kourtney Kardashian has been hanging out with Younes Bendjima and another source told reporters that she was casually seeing the former boxer.

“Scott doesn’t like Kourtney dating Younes at all.” Bitch, sit down Be humble A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT “He doesn’t want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can’t stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes.”

Driven by jealousy?

Scott allegedly gets super “jealous” of anyone who gets close to Kourtney.

Is he just using teenage Ella Ross to get Kardashian’s attention?

This week’s #modelselfie winner has got to be Miss @ellarossalina! So stunning!????#stormnewface #EllaRoss A post shared by STORM (@stormmodels) on Oct 12, 2014 at 2:25pm PDT

Do you think Scott Disick was with Ella Ross in Dubai? Let us know in the comments section below.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays on E!

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Stringer/Getty Images]