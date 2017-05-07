Kim Kardashian Makes Waist Tiny, Security Scare Makes Mom Get Court Order

Kim Kardashian is one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world, mostly because of a range of elements, from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show’s success to the highly controversial images she posts on social media. Just recently, unedited images of her derriere went viral because they revealed a cellulite issue.

Kim had previously revealed to Shape that she had cellulite problems, just like other women across the world. The following was her statement in relation to this.

“I have cellulite, just like almost every other woman on the planet. And just because I feel secure with my body doesn’t mean I think cellulite is cute! It will always be an issue for me. So let’s just say it’s a work in progress!”

She also revealed that she did a combination of cardio and sculpting to maintain her shape and keep cellulite on the low. Speaking about her famous butt, Kim Kardashian has for some time now cashed in on the hype by selling a pool float designed in the shape of her bum. She also introduced her butt emoji a few years ago, which almost broke Apple Store. As such, many of her fans felt cheated after recent unedited pictures of her bum hit the internet. Kim Kardashian reportedly lost about a hundred thousand Instagram followers following the leak.

On Friday, the mother of two was spotted donning an illusion bodysuit that accentuated her shape, while headed for Casa Vega in Los Angeles. It featured white stripes on the sides, making her waist look incredibly smaller. She combined this with a pair of black jeans and lace-up boots. You can check out the pictures here, here and here.

In other news, Kim Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, has just been granted a restraining order against a former bodyguard, who has been stalking her. According to the momager, Joshua Jacobs “crashed his vehicle through the gate to our community, came on to my property looking for me at around 1:00 AM.” He was spotted by security trying to key in codes to the door to her house. The following is an excerpt of the report by TMZ detailing this.

” Jacobs was actually kneeling down in front of the security keypad on her house, and pressing keys when Kris’ personal security spotted him. He was charged with felony stalking, and arraigned Wednesday. According to docs, Jacobs made the same mad dash for Jenner’s house 2 weeks earlier, and also showed up in March… with his grandmother in his car. The restraining order was granted, and Jacobs has been ordered not to harass or contact Kris… and must stay 100 yards away from her.”

Kris Jenner and Scott Disick are presently reported to be working on a new reality TV show about flipping houses. Apparently, Scott is the main star, with the supporting cast including Tomer Fridman, a realtor, and Mickey, a contractor. The main concept involves Tomer showing houses that have a high return potential to Scott, who comes up with the financing. Mickey then steps in and patches them up. The houses are then resold by Homer for a huge profit.

The following is the inside scoop from TMZ.

“The show is called Royally Flipped, a takeoff on Royally F**ked. We’re told they’re already shooting the pilot at 2 homes… one in Malibu and another in the San Fernando Valley. E! has the first right of refusal. Here’s what’s crazy. We’re told Scott and Kourtney are fighting these days… not getting along at all. Yet Kris will be the Executive Producer of a show starring her daughters at-the-moment nemesis.”

News of the project comes in the wake of dropping Keeping Up With The Kardashians ratings. Kylie Jenner is reportedly also working on her own show.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]