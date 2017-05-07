Marinna Rollins: Ex-Solider Recorded Shooting Service Dog Found Dead

Marinna Rollins, 23, an ex-solider who was charged with shooting her dog has been found dead due to an apparent suicide. Rollins was one of two people who was charged with the animal killing last month.

Jarren Heng, 25, had also faced a felony charge of cruelty to animals after the dog was shot five times and captured on Facebook Live. The body of Marinna Rollins was found around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at her Fayetteville residence, according to CBS station WNCN.

Both Rollins and Jarren Heng, 25, were charged on April 24 after a videotape surfaced on Facebook showing the couple shooting their dog and laughing. They faced charges of cruelty to animals and conspiracy, according to Fox News.

The couple took the gray-and-white male pit bull named Camboui to an unknown wooded area on April 16 or 17, according to ABC News.

Marinna Rollins of Windham was stationed at Fort Bragg, but ended her military career in January of 2017. The Army veteran was found dead around 3:00 am on Sunday in Fayetteville, according to local authorities.

Police are investigating Rollins’ death as a suicide.

Rollins’ estranged husband, Matt Dyer, a Fort Bragg soldier, adopted the dog, then named “Huey,” before he was deployed to Korea for a year. Dyer says that, although he and Rollins were separated, she agreed to care for Huey during his deployment. Dyer revealed to WNCN that during his deployment, Rollins got Huey certified as an emotional support dog.

Rollins then changed the dog’s name to “Cambouis.”

“I felt like her having to take care of Huey would be good for her and would be good for Huey,” Dyer said.

Deputies also said there is video evidence in the dog shooting case the DA’s office said it would use.

A close friend of Rollins’ uploaded video of the shooting to Facebook. The source who recorded stated that they hoped it would get attention leading to punishment.

“It’s been real, Cammy, I love you. You’re my puppy. You’re a good puppy,” a woman is heard on the video saying.

In the last video clip, Rollins goes over to the dead dog, picks him up, shoves him over, says her parting words to the dog and covers him with a sheet.

“I love you, you’re a good dog.”

“Kind of put him a little deeper in there,” a man’s voice can be heard saying as Rollins pushes the dog into the shallow grave.

Police said that before shooting her dog, Rollins posted a photo of her dog on her Facebook page along with text that she “was sad that her dog had to go to a happier place.” Authorities added that she sent text messages confessing to the killing of her dog.

Marinna Rollins was due back in court with Heng later this month. There is a protest planned outside the courthouse.

[Featured Image by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office/AP Images]